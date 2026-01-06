All rights reserved. © 2026
Wild Kratts

Fireflies

Season 1 Episode 12 | 26m 25s

It's time for the annual Wild Kratt Firefly picnic. Martin and Chris head off into the forest to find some fireflies to join in the fun, but fashion designer, Donita Donata, has been capturing all the fireflies to use in the making of a sparkly, one-of-a-kind dress. The Wild Kratts team has to save the firefly population!

Aired: 01/23/11 | Expires: 03/06/26
