NOVA

What Are UFOs?

Season 52 Episode 1 | 53m 43s

After decades in the shadows, UFOs are being studied seriously. Are they weather balloons, optical illusions, secret military technology? Or something else? Follow scientists as they try to unravel the mystery of the strangest objects in our skies.

Aired: 01/21/25 | Expires: 02/11/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies and Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:41
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Episode: S52 E20 | 53:41
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Operation Space Station: High-Risk Build
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Episode: S52 E19 | 53:40
Watch 53:28
NOVA
Superfloods
Find out why deadly flash floods are on the rise and how we can protect ourselves from them.
Episode: S52 E18 | 53:28
Watch 53:21
NOVA
Ancient Desert Death Trap
Explore mysterious 9,000-year-old Stone Age megastructures found in the Arabian Desert.
Episode: S52 E17 | 53:21
Watch 53:32
NOVA
Human: Building Empires
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Episode: S52 E16 | 53:32
Watch 53:25
NOVA
Human: Into the Americas
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Episode: S52 E15 | 53:25
Watch 53:27
NOVA
Human: Neanderthal Encounters
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Episode: S52 E14 | 53:27
Watch 53:25
NOVA
Human: Journeys
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Episode: S52 E13 | 53:25
Watch 53:32
NOVA
Human: Origins
Trace the remarkable origin story of Homo sapiens and the crucial moments that shaped our species.
Episode: S52 E12 | 53:32
Watch 53:21
NOVA
Ancient Builders of the Amazon
Archaeological discoveries reveal traces of ancient civilizations in the Amazon.
Episode: E3 | 53:21