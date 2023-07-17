July 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
James tends to an aging dog while Jimmy stumbles upon Siegfried and Susan... and a horse.
Return to the Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 9/8c.
Why experts are divided over the new federal dietary guidelines
A year after the devastating LA wildfires, communities struggle with rebuilding
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
PBS News Hour Season 2026
-
2025
-
PBS News Hour Season 2024
-
PBS News Hour Season 2023
-
PBS News Hour Season 2022
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 4, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode