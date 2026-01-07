January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Return to the Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 9/8c.
A Brief But Spectacular take on questions of belonging
Latin America analyst, ex-ambassador offer views on 'Trump Doctrine'
5 years later, the fight over how Jan. 6 is remembered continues
News Wrap: Trump tells Republicans he'll be impeached if they lose in midterms
Latest Episodes
January 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 4, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode