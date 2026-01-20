All rights reserved. © 2026
PBS News Hour

January 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 20 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, President Trump intensifies his threats to take over Greenland as Europe weighs retaliatory tariffs. In Gaza, families dig through rubble with bare hands as the search for loved ones goes on. Plus, the expansion of family detention by immigration authorities raises fresh questions about the Trump administration's policies.

Aired: 01/19/26 | Expires: 02/19/26
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Preview: S44 E8 | 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Nature
The Comeback Cat | WILD HOPE
Once on the brink of extinction, the Iberian lynx has been given a chance to thrive again.
Special: 17:23
NOVA
Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire Preview
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
Preview: S53 E2 | 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Scene
James and Helen find themselves scrambling to coordinate their busy schedules.
Clip: S6 E3 | 1:08
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Preview
Tristan and Siegfried find themselves in competition. Mrs. Pumphrey prepares Tricki for a visitor.
Preview: S6 E3 | 0:30
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life? Preview
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Preview: S53 E1 | 0:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Leaders weigh joining Trump's 'Board of Peace'
News Wrap: World leaders weigh whether to join Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza
Clip: S2026 E19 | 7:14
PBS News Hour
Congress divided over how much authority to cede to Trump
As Trump expands presidential power, Congress divided over how much authority to cede
Clip: S2026 E19 | 6:51
PBS News Hour
January 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E19 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E16 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E15 | 56:46
PBS News Hour
January 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E14 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E13 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E12 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 11, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2026 E11 | 26:52
PBS News Hour
January 10, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2026 E10 | 26:44
PBS News Hour
January 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E9 | 56:44
PBS News Hour
January 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E8 | 57:46