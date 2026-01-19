January 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
James and Helen find themselves scrambling to coordinate their busy schedules.
Tristan and Siegfried find themselves in competition. Mrs. Pumphrey prepares Tricki for a visitor.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton on bringing James and Helen Herriot's real family history to life.
See how Tricki spends a day on the set of All Creatures Great and Small.
January 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 11, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 10, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode