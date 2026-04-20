The 12th Amendment and the Election of 1800

Originally, the U.S. Constitution provided that each member of the electoral college would cast not one vote for president and one vote for vice president, but two votes for president. Here's how that played a role in the scandalous election of 1800.

"The History of Our Freedoms" is produced by KEDT-FM in Corpus Christi. Dr. Bill Chriss is a historian and legal scholar. For more on history and the constitution, check out his blog at https://drbillchriss.substack.com/.