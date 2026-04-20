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The History of Our Freedoms

The 12th Amendment and the Election of 1800

By Dr. Bill Chriss
Published April 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT

Originally, the U.S. Constitution provided that each member of the electoral college would cast not one vote for president and one vote for vice president, but two votes for president. Here's how that played a role in the scandalous election of 1800.

"The History of Our Freedoms" is produced by KEDT-FM in Corpus Christi. Dr. Bill Chriss is a historian and legal scholar. For more on history and the constitution, check out his blog at https://drbillchriss.substack.com/.

The History of Our Freedoms
Dr. Bill Chriss
Historian and legal scholar
See stories by Dr. Bill Chriss
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