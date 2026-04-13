In 1967, history professor at Harvard, Bernard Bailyn, authored the modern anti-Marxist answer to where Americans' revolutionary ideas came from. His book, "The Ideological Origins of the American Revolution," argues that ideas matter more than mere economic self-interest, or at least mattered more in 1775 and 1776.

"The History of Our Freedoms" is produced by KEDT-FM in Corpus Christi. Dr. Bill Chriss is a historian and legal scholar. For more on history and the constitution, check out his blog at https://drbillchriss.substack.com/.