Texans advised to keep watch as hurricane season continues

The National Weather Service advises that Texans continue to watch the weather as Atlantic hurricane season continues.

While it’s been a quiet hurricane season in the Atlantic – due to a strong El Niño – weather officials say it’s been a more active season in the Eastern Pacific.

"At this point in the season, we've really not even gone through about 10% of the typical number of storms that we have," said Cory Mottice, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with National Weather Service Corpus Christi. "About 90% of the hurricane season is still ahead of us.”

Mottice said the season will begin to peak later this month. The middle of September is the actual peak of hurricane season.

As Atlantic hurricane season continues through November, strong wind shears and dry air in the Caribbean and the Gulf can provide a quick turnaround for a storm.

“You still need to have those plans in place every hurricane season because it only takes one," Mottice said. "They can develop, especially in the Western Gulf."

South Texas has felt the effects of inclement weather across the state, like last month’s heavy rainfall in the Hill Country. Floodwaters carried downstream to southern parts of the state have boosted regional reservoirs like Lake Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley’s Falcon and Amistad reservoirs.

"We've had a number historically that have maybe gone in down towards Brownsville or either northern Mexico" Mottice said. "They head up towards that Hill Country area, dump 20 to 30 inches of rain, and it may take a week or so for us to actually see the impacts of that water making its way down our rivers."

While the region has seen improvements in its reservoirs from the aftermath, any direct rainfall in South Texas likely won’t make an impact, unless it’s excessive rainfall from at least a tropical storm.