Corpus Christi eases drought restrictions to Stage 2

For the first time in almost 600 days, the City of Corpus Christi is no longer under Stage 3 Drought Restrictions.

City Manager Peter Zanoni officially declared the downgrading of drought restrictions to Stage Two during a press conference.

"It’s been a long time," he said. "But we’ve achieved a 30% — actually greater — Western reservoir level."

The eased restrictions come after a very rainy July that boosted the combined reservoir levels of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon to above 30 percent. Lake Corpus Christi is now at 65 percent capacity, up 33 percent in the past week.



Under Stage 2 restrictions, lawns can now be watered once every other week.



The projected Water emergency date for Corpus Christi was recently pushed into September 2028.