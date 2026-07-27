Corpus Christi delays water emergency declaration to 2028

Residents in Corpus Christi are beginning to see more distance between today and a once-imminent water emergency.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said Monday that recent floodwaters across Texas have pushed projections for an emergency declaration to two years from now.

“For now, we’re gonna stick with this one for September of 2028," City Manager Peter Zanoni said during a media briefing. “This is really, really good news for the community, and it gives us time to bring on our water supply projects without the stress of heading into a level one water emergency.”

Late spring rainfall had previously moved the declaration to September 2027. Zanoni provided an update on the city’s major area water reservoirs: Choke Canyon is now at 24 percent, up by about 16 percent from just a week ago. Lake Corpus Christi sits just under 32 percent. City water restrictions could be lessened as early as next week, if combined capacity of the two reservoirs get to 30 percent.

“We’re at 26%," he said. "But based on inflows into Lake Corpus Christi, we expect to get into Stage 2 beginning soon, maybe this weekend, early next week.”



He also added the city continues to move forward with a billion dollars’ worth in water supply projects.