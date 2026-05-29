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Pre-trial hearing for removal proceedings of Corpus Christi mayor set for June 2

KEDT | By Rob Boscamp
Published May 29, 2026 at 6:17 PM EDT

May 27 hearing rescheduled due to severe weather

The next pre-trial hearing for removal proceedings of Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo will take place Tuesday.

A pre-trial hearing, initially set for May 27, was rescheduled due to severe weather. It will now take place Tuesday, just hours before the next City Council meeting.
 
Guajardo is accused of malfeasance tied to a 2024 City Council vote on a $2 million taxpayer funded incentive for a downtown hotel project.

Last week, Guajardo’s request for a preliminary injunction related to the removal proceedings was denied by a federal judge.
 
I’m Rob Boscamp, in Corpus Christi.
KEDT News
Rob Boscamp
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