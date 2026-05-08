Study: Data centers could take up more of Texas' water usage by 2040

Data centers are likely to take up more of Texas’ water usage by the year 2040.

A recent report from the University of Texas at Austin revealed that data centers could potentially account for three-to-nine percent of the state’s water use by then.

Data centers currently represent less than one percent of the state’s water use. Estimates used in the study include water used for cooling as well as to produce power needed for data centers.

Manufacturing accounts for about seven percent of Texas’ water use, according to the current state water plan. Much of the state’s power production comes from natural gas, coal or nuclear energy, which themselves guzzle about five percent of the state’s water use for cooling.

Researchers said that over 400 data centers are operating or under construction in Texas and that more are planned.