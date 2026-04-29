Professional bull riding returns to Buc Days with Velocity Tour Finals

Saddle up, South Texas! Professional bull riding is back at Buc Days!

One of the weekend highlights invites the best bull riders to a chance to qualify for the Professional Bull Riding World Finals in Fort Worth.

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) kicks off the final stop of its Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) Finals with two nights of action at the Hilliard Center in downtown Corpus Christi. The championships, part of this year’s Buc Days festival, cap off the PWVT’s 25-event season.

More than 40 of the sport’s top qualifying riders will saddle up this weekend. After two rounds, the top 10 riders with the highest aggregate scores attempt one final bull for a shot at the event title and $150,000.

Marcus Mast, the 2025 Velocity Tour Champion, looks to repeat history after returning from a short-lived retirement.

"It's been a long road, and this is the final stop," Mast said. "So it's just doing the same thing you know you do every day . . . You got to focus on one bull at a time and let the chips fall where they may."

Mast, a Middlebury, Indiana native, has accumulated over 155 rides and more than a dozen career event wins. And he hopes to collect his second PWVT Championship in Corpus Christi.

"There’s always that struggle in the back of your head that nobody wins it back-to-back, or nobody's won it twice," Mast said. "The doubt’s always there. But all you can do is the best you can do and give it everything you got every time you climb on the back of one."