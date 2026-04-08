How a student with part-time jobs can live in Corpus Christi on $30,000

Growing up in Corpus Christi, Ashley Gonzalez saw her single mom struggle to make ends meet.

“I grew up on a very, very slim budget,” Gonzalez said. “I remember the day that my mom came home from the SNAP office and we had just made $100 over the limit [to be] considered for SNAP and her crying at the table because we really didn't know how we were gonna make it.”

But Gonzalez credits her upbringing with teaching her how to stretch a dollar. The 23-year-old still lives in Corpus, making about $30,000 a year through part-time and gig jobs. The median household income in Corpus Christi is $66,967, slightly lower than the $76,000 median household income statewide.

Gonzalez spoke to The Texas Newsroom as part of a series on how Texans are making ends meet . While inflation is cooling and housing prices in parts of the state are going down, gas is the highest it’s been in years and the price of things like childcare and groceries continue to rise.

Income

Gonzalez is getting ready to graduate from East Texas A&M University in Commerce with a bachelor’s degree in leadership. She hopes to one day become a project manager in the construction industry.

She earns money by working at a food truck, which pays her $14 an hour. She works about 40 hours there during the busy season and “is lucky” to get 15 to 20 hours when things are slower. She also brings in money by doing handiwork, like changing out bathroom fixtures or ceiling fans, mostly for friends and family.

Expenses

Her biggest monthly expense is the $600 she spends on rent. She has two roommates, which she credits with keeping her housing costs low.

The car payment on her 2020 Toyota Camry is $275 per month. She said she spends a lot on gas – $120 per month – because her handiwork involves a lot of driving. She spends about $100 per month on subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu and Canva, which she uses to make fliers for her handiwork.

Gonzalez and her girlfriend get their groceries at H-E-B on Wednesdays and Thursdays because that’s when they’re able to find the most sales. They split their $100 weekly grocery bill and buy in bulk – things like rice and beans – when they can.

Gonzalez said she does a lot of free activities for fun, things like skateboarding or playing video games with friends.

“I have a beer budget and a champagne taste, so I will save up money and maybe once a month we'll go out for sushi,” she said. The bill is usually around $75.

Long-term financial goals

Gonzalez said she doesn’t make enough money to contribute to a retirement account like a Roth IRA or 401K. But she does contribute $150 every month to a high-yield savings account , which she’s only tapped into once over the last two years, to help her cover moving expenses.

Gonzalez said she wants to start a family someday and buy a home. The median price of a home in Corpus Christi is about $255,000.

“It's a good amount of money and I'm far away from there,” she said, “but hopefully as time goes on I get some more experience, I get my degree, I'll be able to make a little more money.”