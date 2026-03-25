Hey, South Texans, how do you afford to live here? We want to hear from you

Whether it's more expensive gas or groceries, mortgage payments or rent, life in Texas is just getting harder to afford. So we here at KEDT want to know how you make it work.

Maybe you've cut back on shopping so you can afford daycare. Maybe you just got a promotion. Maybe you've taken on more jobs to build up your savings. Either way, we want to hear from you for a series we're working on that'll look at how Texans are making ends meet these days.

Fill out the form below and a reporter will get in touch with you to learn more about your situation. We won't use any information you give us without your permission or sell it ... ever.