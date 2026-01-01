About PBS Kids on KEDT

PBS KIDS offers children, parents and educators content, resources and in-person experiences that are proven to help children develop critical skills across a variety of learning domains. Dedicated to inspiring, enlightening, and inspiring South Texas, KEDT airs over 70 hours of PBS Kids programming every week!

Watch PBS Kids on KEDT-TV

Here is the current schedule of PBS Kids Programming on KEDT-TV if you are watching us with an antenna, cable, or tuning in to our livestream. Keep in mind the KEDT channel number may vary depending on your cable provider!

PBS KIDS Apps - Watch and Play PBS Kids on the go!

PBS KIDS Video App

PBS Kids Video App - PBS KIDS Video is the safe, kid-friendly streaming app that lets children watch educational shows anytime, anywhere. Kids can enjoy full episodes, movies, clips, shorts, and podcasts from their favorite PBS KIDS series, including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Wild Kratts, Weather Hunters, Lyla in the Loop, Work It Out Wombats!, Curious George, Arthur, Sesame Street, and more. Designed for preschoolers and young learners, the PBS KIDS Video app offers fun, learning-focused entertainment parents can trust. More free PBS KIDS videos are also available online at pbskids.org/videos .

PBS KIDS Video offers bilingual learning options with videos available in Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) — making learning accessible to even more children and families.

PBS KIDS Games App

PBS Kids Games App - The PBS KIDS Games app makes learning fun and safe with amazing games featuring favorites like Daniel Tiger, Wild Kratts, Donkey Hodie, Alma’s Way, and more! Play hundreds of free educational games designed for your child and watch as they learn with their favorite PBS characters. More free PBS KIDS games are also available online at pbskids.org/games.

PBS Kids for Parents

PBS KIDS for Parents website is designed to support parents and caregivers as they learn along with their children by providing quick access to child development information, and resources and activities related to PBS KIDS series. The Learn & Grow section helps support the growth and development of children ages 2-8 by providing adults with information on skill development milestones and recommended games, activities, and video across multiple learning domains (social-emotional learning, math, literacy, science & the arts)! Visit the website: https://www.pbs.org/parents

PBS Learning Media

PBS LearningMedia

PBS Learning Media is PBS’s flagship digital media platform for PreK-12 teachers, providing free access to thousands of media-centric classroom resources from PBS member stations and esteemed partners. PBS LearningMedia delivers a dynamic mix of national and locally relevant content—including videos, interactives, teaching tips, primary sources, and extension activities—that elevates classroom teaching and brings learning to life. Designed with teachers and subject matter experts, classroom resources are aligned to state and national standards.

PBS LearningMedia for Teachers: https://kedt.pbslearningmedia.org/