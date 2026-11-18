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In the wake of the recent nationwide ground stop, airline travelers are about to face the busiest time of the year.

According to AAA Texas, 320,000 Texans are expected to fly domestically, slightly fewer than last year. At San Antonio International Airport, officials say travelers need to think ahead this year.

About 18,000 travelers will pass through San Antonio International on the busiest travel day, which is the day before Thanksgiving.

Tonya Hope is public relations manager at San Antonio International Airport. She says travelers should arrive at the airport early.

"They should arrive at the airport at least two hours before their domestic flight and about three hours before their international flight. Because you want to give yourself time to navigate the airport, and that includes parking. And you want to be prepared for your parking options," Hope told TPR.

Airfares are considerably higher this year than last. AAA says round-trip domestic flights cost an average of $800, up 17% from last Thanksgiving. Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are expected to be the busiest days for rental-car pick ups, according to Hertz.

Dallas–Fort Worth is among AAA's top 10 domestic holiday destinations, partly because of the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving game.

Nathan Cone / TPR A Southwest Airlines jet approaches the San Antonio International Airport.

San Antonio resident Tim McKee describes himself as a seasoned traveler. He's planning on departing San Antonio on Nov. 24 to Boston to spend a week with his daughter.

"I'm looking at probably being at the airport at least two hours in advance. I'll probably just be sitting in a chair drinking coffee, but hey, I'm at least there and checked in," he said.

McKee says he is not too stressed out about his holiday travel this year.

"As far as this trip goes, no, I feel pretty relaxed about it."

Hope says airport operations are back to normal now after last week's ground stop that affected thousands of flights. She said that SAT is prepared for this year's holiday rush.

"There were a couple of weather delays, but that can't be controlled. I think for the most part, operation(s) are back in order and so, we're back to our daily schedule," said Hope.

Hope also says that travelers passing through San Antonio International Airport will get a holiday treat.

"If you're in the airport this Thanksgiving season, you are gonna see a lot of our holiday decorations going up, and by next week, you will see the full scale of what we're doing this season," she said.

"And I'll give you a little hint. It has something to do with the nutcracker," Hope added.

Nationally, 81.5 million Americans are expected to travel this year, down approximately 121,000 from 2025.

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