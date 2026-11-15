New World screwworm reaches Goliad County as U.S. cases climb to 139

Last updated: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026

New World screwworm has reached Goliad County for the first time in the current outbreak, prompting new animal movement restrictions as confirmed infestations continue to rise across the Southwest.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports 139 confirmed animal infestations nationwide since June, up from 130 in the previous update. Of those, 74 remain active and 65 are inactive.

Among the latest detections are a horse in Goliad County, cattle in Jim Hogg and La Salle counties, and sheep in Terrell County, Texas. USDA also confirmed a horse infestation in Pima County, Arizona.

The Texas Animal Health Commission has established new infested zones covering portions of Goliad, Brooks, Jim Hogg, Starr, Dimmit, Frio, La Salle and Zavala counties. The restrictions are intended to prevent infested animals from spreading the parasite.

La Salle County previously reported screwworm infestations in June. Animal movement restrictions in the area were lifted in August before the latest detection prompted renewed restrictions.

The outbreak has accelerated in recent weeks. Since Nov. 1, confirmed U.S. animal cases have increased from 79 to 139, a rise of about 76%.

Most cases have involved domestic animals, including livestock and pets. Recent dog infestations have been confirmed in El Paso and Starr counties in Texas, as well as Cochise County, Arizona. Horse cases have also been reported in Bandera County, northwest of San Antonio, and Otero County, New Mexico.

Two infestations involved elk in Pecos and Jeff Davis counties, Texas. Both are now classified as inactive.

USDA has also recorded seven detections of wild screwworm flies in traps. Those findings are tracked separately from animal infestations and help officials monitor the parasite's presence in the region.

New World screwworm flies lay eggs in open wounds. Their larvae feed on living tissue, causing severe injuries that can be fatal without treatment.

Animal health officials urge livestock and pet owners to inspect their animals regularly for unusual wounds, visible larvae or changes in behavior and promptly report suspected infestations.

An inactive case does not mean the surrounding area is free of the parasite. Animal movement restrictions remain in effect in affected areas of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized several medications to prevent or treat screwworm infestations in dogs and cats. Pet owners who suspect an infestation should seek immediate veterinary care. A full list of authorized medications is available on the FDA's website.

What is the New World screwworm?

Despite its name, the New World screwworm isn't a worm. It is the larval stage of the fly (Cochliomyia hominivorax), a parasite that feeds on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals.

Infestations begin when an adult female screwworm fly lays eggs in an open wound or natural body opening. Within hours, the eggs hatch and the larvae begin feeding on living tissue, unlike common maggots, which feed on dead or decaying tissue.

As the larvae burrow deeper into tissue, wounds become larger and often infected. Without treatment, infestations can be fatal.

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Which animals are at risk?

The screwworm primarily threatens livestock and wildlife, making it a major concern for Texas ranchers and animal health officials.

Animals at risk include:

Cattle

Horses

Sheep and goats

Pigs

Deer and other wildlife

Dogs and, less commonly, cats

Can people get New World screwworm?

Human infestations are rare. Most occur when untreated wounds are exposed in areas where the fly is circulating. The current outbreak primarily affects livestock, wildlife and pets.

Is it safe to eat beef and other meat?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New World screwworm is not considered a food safety threat. The parasite feeds on living tissue in open wounds — not meat intended for consumers — and animal health and inspection systems are designed to keep infested animals out of the food supply.

Symptoms to watch for

Early detection is critical. Animals infected with screwworm may show:

Wounds that continue to worsen instead of heal

Bloody, thick or foul-smelling drainage

Swelling around an injury

Visible larvae moving inside a wound

Signs of pain, restlessness or unusual behavior

Veterinarians recommend inspecting animals regularly after injuries, surgical procedures, branding or any condition that creates an open wound.

Why it matters in Texas

Texas has one of the largest livestock industries in the United States, along with extensive ranchland and abundant wildlife populations, particularly white-tailed deer. That combination makes the state especially vulnerable if screwworm becomes reestablished.

A widespread outbreak could lead to:

Rapid spread through livestock and wildlife

Increased veterinary and inspection costs

Economic losses for ranchers and producers

Potential impacts on livestock trade

Threats to wildlife, particularly white-tailed deer

Greater demand on veterinary and animal health services

The Texas Animal Health Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have expanded surveillance, increased monitoring of animal movement and encouraged rapid reporting of suspected infestations.

Daniel Becerril / REUTERS A screwworm fly stands on a leaf at a bio-factory as Mexico's government reconditioned a plant to become the new sterile screwworm fly facility, part of the country's effort to eradicate the flesh-eating parasite that threatens its livestock industry.

How was it eradicated — and could it come back?

The United States eliminated screwworm using one of the most successful pest control programs in history: the sterile insect technique.

Scientists bred and released millions of sterile male flies. Because female screwworm flies typically mate only once, breeding with a sterile male produces no offspring, gradually collapsing the wild population.

That strategy eradicated screwworm from the United States and much of North America. However, the parasite remains present in parts of Central and South America, meaning the risk of reintroduction never fully disappears.

What should Texans do?

For most Texans, there is no reason to change their daily activities. The greatest risk remains to livestock, pets and wildlife.

Animal owners should:

Inspect wounds on pets and livestock regularly.

Contact a veterinarian immediately if a wound worsens or contains larvae.

Avoid transporting animals with suspicious wounds until they have been examined.

Report suspected infestations to state animal health officials.

Hunters should also inspect harvested game for unusual wounds or signs of infestation and report suspected cases to wildlife officials.

If you suspect an infestation, contact your veterinarian immediately before transporting the animal.

Where to learn more

For the latest information and guidance, visit:

Help us report on screwworm

Have you seen a suspicious wound on livestock, wildlife or a pet? Do you have a question about New World screwworm?

Email the TPR newsroom at letters@tpr.org. Your questions, observations and experiences may help guide future reporting.

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