U.S. New World screwworm cases rise to 116, with 56 still active

Last updated: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026

Federal officials have confirmed 116 New World screwworm infestations across Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, a nearly 47% increase since Sunday as the outbreak continues to accelerate.

The latest U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows 56 active cases and 60 inactive cases, following a sharp rise in detections during October.

Recent detections include cattle in Hudspeth and Mitchell counties, Texas; a horse in Greenlee County, Arizona; and horses, cattle and a dog in New Mexico. An additional wild fly trap detection was reported Thursday in Otero County, New Mexico.

Of the 116 confirmed animal infestations, 114 have involved domestic animals, including livestock and pets. The two wildlife cases involved elk in Pecos and Jeff Davis counties, Texas. Both are now classified as inactive.

USDA surveillance has also detected wild screwworm flies in six traps, four of them in October and one in November. Those findings are tracked separately from animal infestations but provide further evidence of the parasite's presence in the region.

The flies lay eggs in open wounds, where larvae hatch and burrow into living tissue, potentially causing fatal injuries if left untreated.

Animal health officials urge livestock and pet owners to check for unusual wounds, visible larvae or changes in behavior and promptly report suspected infestations.

An inactive designation does not mean the surrounding area is free of the parasite. Animal movement restrictions remain in effect in parts of 16 Texas counties: Brewster, Crockett, Culberson, Edwards, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Schleicher, Starr, Sutton, Terrell, Val Verde and Zapata. Restrictions are also in place in affected areas of New Mexico and Arizona.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized several medications to prevent or treat screwworm infestations in dogs and cats, including certain flea and tick treatments and the over-the-counter medications Capstar and nitenpyram.

Pet owners should seek immediate veterinary care if they suspect an infestation. A full list of authorized medications is available on the FDA's website.

What is the New World screwworm?

Despite its name, the New World screwworm isn't a worm. It is the larval stage of the fly (Cochliomyia hominivorax), a parasite that feeds on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals.

Infestations begin when an adult female screwworm fly lays eggs in an open wound or natural body opening. Within hours, the eggs hatch and the larvae begin feeding on living tissue, unlike common maggots, which feed on dead or decaying tissue.

As the larvae burrow deeper into tissue, wounds become larger and often infected. Without treatment, infestations can be fatal.

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Which animals are at risk?

The screwworm primarily threatens livestock and wildlife, making it a major concern for Texas ranchers and animal health officials.

Animals at risk include:

Cattle

Horses

Sheep and goats

Pigs

Deer and other wildlife

Dogs and, less commonly, cats

Can people get New World screwworm?

Human infestations are rare. Most occur when untreated wounds are exposed in areas where the fly is circulating. The current outbreak primarily affects livestock, wildlife and pets.

Is it safe to eat beef and other meat?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New World screwworm is not considered a food safety threat. The parasite feeds on living tissue in open wounds — not meat intended for consumers — and animal health and inspection systems are designed to keep infested animals out of the food supply.

Symptoms to watch for

Early detection is critical. Animals infected with screwworm may show:

Wounds that continue to worsen instead of heal

Bloody, thick or foul-smelling drainage

Swelling around an injury

Visible larvae moving inside a wound

Signs of pain, restlessness or unusual behavior

Veterinarians recommend inspecting animals regularly after injuries, surgical procedures, branding or any condition that creates an open wound.

Why it matters in Texas

Texas has one of the largest livestock industries in the United States, along with extensive ranchland and abundant wildlife populations, particularly white-tailed deer. That combination makes the state especially vulnerable if screwworm becomes reestablished.

A widespread outbreak could lead to:

Rapid spread through livestock and wildlife

Increased veterinary and inspection costs

Economic losses for ranchers and producers

Potential impacts on livestock trade

Threats to wildlife, particularly white-tailed deer

Greater demand on veterinary and animal health services

The Texas Animal Health Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have expanded surveillance, increased monitoring of animal movement and encouraged rapid reporting of suspected infestations.

Daniel Becerril / REUTERS A screwworm fly stands on a leaf at a bio-factory as Mexico's government reconditioned a plant to become the new sterile screwworm fly facility, part of the country's effort to eradicate the flesh-eating parasite that threatens its livestock industry.

How was it eradicated — and could it come back?

The United States eliminated screwworm using one of the most successful pest control programs in history: the sterile insect technique.

Scientists bred and released millions of sterile male flies. Because female screwworm flies typically mate only once, breeding with a sterile male produces no offspring, gradually collapsing the wild population.

That strategy eradicated screwworm from the United States and much of North America. However, the parasite remains present in parts of Central and South America, meaning the risk of reintroduction never fully disappears.

What should Texans do?

For most Texans, there is no reason to change their daily activities. The greatest risk remains to livestock, pets and wildlife.

Animal owners should:

Inspect wounds on pets and livestock regularly.

Contact a veterinarian immediately if a wound worsens or contains larvae.

Avoid transporting animals with suspicious wounds until they have been examined.

Report suspected infestations to state animal health officials.

Hunters should also inspect harvested game for unusual wounds or signs of infestation and report suspected cases to wildlife officials.

If you suspect an infestation, contact your veterinarian immediately before transporting the animal.

Where to learn more

For the latest information and guidance, visit:

Help us report on screwworm

Have you seen a suspicious wound on livestock, wildlife or a pet? Do you have a question about New World screwworm?

Email the TPR newsroom at letters@tpr.org. Your questions, observations and experiences may help guide future reporting.

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