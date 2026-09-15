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Westfest turns 50, celebrating generations of Czech heritage and tradition

KWBU | By Molly-Jo Tilton
Published September 15, 2026 at 9:15 AM CDT
Members of West's Junior Historians perform Saturday in their traditional Czech costumes at the 50th Anniversary of Westfest. The group, originally founded in 1973 to promote Czech heritage, also performed at the first Westfest.
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Members of West's Junior Historians perform Saturday in their traditional Czech costumes at the 50th Anniversary of Westfest. The group, originally founded in 1973 to promote Czech heritage, also performed at the first Westfest.
Molly-Jo Tilton / KWBU
Pedro Perez and Clorinda Zawacki, both of Robinson, dance to the Praha Brothers polka music at Westfest on Saturday. Zawacki, whose family is Polish, travels to Czech, German and Polka festivals across the state to dance polka.
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Pedro Perez and Clorinda Zawacki, both of Robinson, dance to the Praha Brothers polka music at Westfest on Saturday. Zawacki, whose family is Polish, travels to Czech, German and Polka festivals across the state to dance polka.
Molly-Jo Tilton / KWBU
Members of West's Junior Historians dance polka during the 50th anniversary of Westfest on Saturday. The group has been performing at Westfest since its creation in 1976.
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Members of West's Junior Historians dance polka during the 50th anniversary of Westfest on Saturday. The group has been performing at Westfest since its creation in 1976.
Molly-Jo Tilton / KWBU
Miss Westfest 2026 Kierstyn Powers waves to the crowd during the Westfest parade on Saturday. As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, the parade also included a float featuring past winners of the Miss Westfest pageant.
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Miss Westfest 2026 Kierstyn Powers waves to the crowd during the Westfest parade on Saturday. As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, the parade also included a float featuring past winners of the Miss Westfest pageant.
Molly-Jo Tilton / KWBU
Nicole Vasicek and Tobias Hynes, both of Dallas, dance to a polka song played by the Praha Brothers at the 50th anniversary of Westfest on Saturday. Vasicek grew up in West and remembers attending Westfest with her mom to dance Polka.
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Nicole Vasicek and Tobias Hynes, both of Dallas, dance to a polka song played by the Praha Brothers at the 50th anniversary of Westfest on Saturday. Vasicek grew up in West and remembers attending Westfest with her mom to dance Polka.
Molly-Jo Tilton / KWBU
Members of West's Junior Historians, including Miss West 2026 Karen Fuessel at center, pose for a photo before their performance at the 50th anniversary of Westfest on Saturday. The performers wear kroj, a traditional Czech costume.
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Members of West's Junior Historians, including Miss West 2026 Karen Fuessel at center, pose for a photo before their performance at the 50th anniversary of Westfest on Saturday. The performers wear kroj, a traditional Czech costume.
Molly-Jo Tilton / KWBU

Kathy Podsednick has spent her Labor Day weekend at Westfest "basically since it began" 50 years ago.

Now 72, she helps organize the Miss Czech-Slovak pageants across the state and invites the winners to be a part of the annual Parade of Costumes at Westfest.

Kathy Podsednick, center, poses for a photo with two of her daughters after the Parade of Costumes at the 50th anniversary of Westfest. Podsednick is wearing a traditional Kroj gifted to her from a delegation from Kunovice, West's sister city in the Czech Republic.
Molly-Jo Tilton / KWBU
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KWBU
Kathy Podsednick, center, poses for a photo with two of her daughters after the Parade of Costumes at the 50th anniversary of Westfest. Podsednick is wearing a traditional Kroj gifted to her from a delegation from Kunovice, West's sister city in the Czech Republic.

About 70 participants, ranging in age from 5 to 80, showed off traditional kroj — colorful dresses and suits representing the Czech, Slovak and other Eastern European communities that helped shape West.

"We love to show it and say, "Come embrace it with us," and I think that's what's fun," she said.

The three-day festival, which began as a fundraiser in 1976, has grown as a way to celebrate the Czech heritage of West's earliest settlers. Throughout the weekend, visitors saw dance performances from the West Junior Historians, Hungarian dancers and the Czech Heritage Society of Texas. Other traditions included a Polka Mass, the Kolache 5k and the annual horseshoe tournament.

And keeping those traditions alive was especially important this year, as Westfest celebrates its 50th anniversary.

"We wanted to make sure we did things that would reflect back to 1976," said Ryan Kolar, Vice President of Media, Bands and Entertainment.

That meant bringing back some of the festival history – including a photo display and original board members as parade grand marshals.

"You can look back and say, "hey, yes, we've evolved, but we haven't gotten away from what we are," Kolar said.

And for some West residents, Westfest isn't just a tradition they've watched grow.

"It's always been a part of my life in a deep, profound way," Katherine Maler said.

Maler and her husband were one of the about a dozen couples married in West in 1976.

"We were young married couples and we enjoyed it then as young married couples," Maler said of the festival. "Now, 50 years later, we're all grandparents and are sharing it with our kids and grandkids."

Katherine Maler, second from left, rides on a parade float in the annual Westfest parade Saturday with other couples married in 1976. Westfest is celebrated its 50th anniversary over the weekend.
Molly-Jo Tilton / KWBU
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KWBU
Katherine Maler, second from left, rides on a parade float in the annual Westfest parade Saturday with other couples married in 1976. Westfest is celebrated its 50th anniversary over the weekend.

Maler's grandparents immigrated to Texas from what is now the Czech Republic. She says the annual festival has been a way for her to share her culture with her own family.

And you don't have to be from West – or even have Czech heritage - to feel that pull.

Clorinda Zawacki travels to Czech and German festivals around Texas to dance polka. This year she made her first trip to Westfest.

"We love to dance, we love to polka and we love celebrating different heritages," Zawacki said.

That sense of connection, Kathy Podsednick says, is what keeps Westfest going.

"It's a beautiful community that shares that rich heritage," Podsednick explained. "I feel that we can spread the love and the heritage to each other."

Got a tip? Email Molly-Jo Tilton at Molly-jo_tilton@baylor.edu.

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Copyright 2026 KWBU
Molly-Jo Tilton
Molly-Jo Tilton