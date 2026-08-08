The Women's Professional Baseball League makes its historic debut

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Three hours before game time, hundreds of fans swarmed the construction-lined, rain-soaked parking lot of Springfield's Robin Roberts Stadium. Some lived down the road; most hailed from across the country, and some had come from as far as away as South Korea and Australia.

Carol and Mike Studer, the grandparents of the New York Heights' first baseman London Studer, worried the weather would postpone London's start against the Los Angeles Queens and they'd miss their flight the next morning. One hour later, security parted the gates.

"Am I the very first inside?" yelled a teenage girl holding a baseball mitt as she rushed through a balloon-adorned entrance to be greeted by a custom bobblehead of Queens outfielder Mo'ne Davis.

Staff quietly hurried to tape falling signage to the walls, troubleshoot the jumbotron and cook burgers and hot dogs as rain seeped through the grated ceilings of the exterior walkways. Fans, meanwhile, made a beeline for the merch booth; within hours, sales were capped at two items per fan to accommodate demand. Underneath translucent ponchos, fans donned hats, sweatshirts and T-shirts in support of the league's four teams: the Queens, the Heights, the Boston Hunters and the San Francisco Firebells. Team loyalty was largely arbitrary, though; most said they were simply happy to support the athletes and to be present to witness the league's inaugural game.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / Players with the Boston Hunters and the San Francisco Firebells assist the grounds crew in rolling up the infield tarp prior to the start of the WPBL's inaugural game on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / Sabrina Robinson, the Boston Hunters' first baseman, fixes her hair in her hotel room before going out with her fellow players in the Women's Pro Baseball League on Thursday, July 30.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / Robinson (center) fist bumps her teammates at the conclusion of a preseason scrimmage prior to the WPBL's opening weekend on Thursday, July 30, in Springfield, Ill.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / The San Francisco Firebells get in some batting practice at the University of Illinois, Springfield's training field before the WPBL's inaugural weekend on Thursday, July 30.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / San Francisco Firebells coach Matt Williams (from left), second baseman Amanda Gianelloni, catcher Samantha Gutierrez and left fielder Skylar Kaplan in the dugout prior to their game on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / Fans from Delaware drove 1,700 miles to see Mo'ne Davis play in the WPBL's inaugural game in Springfield, Ill., on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / WPBL teams' captains and the league's commissioner, Justine Siegal, pass a torch to youth representatives of Baseball For All, a gender equity initiative to support girls in baseball, in Springfield, Ill., on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Enter the players. The Hunters and Firebells, who would play the following day, wandered the grounds in full uniform. Many were greeted with hugs by their parents and siblings, who'd traveled from across the U.S. and from 11 different countries to witness their daughters and sisters play professionally for the first time. Girls and boys blocked the players' paths to ask for autographs, beaming at their parents as they showed off their newly signed T-shirts, mitts and baseballs.

The weekend marked the start of the Women's Pro Baseball League's inaugural season. Its four host cities — Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York — were chosen for their history of sports loyalty and market size, yet the opening season will run for six weeks in the geographically central location of Springfield, Ill.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / A stray ball lands near Springfield's corn fields during preseason practice on Thursday, July 30.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / Rebecca Buchanan, of Springfield, Ill., dons a custom eye patch at a WPBL game at Robin Roberts Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / New York Heights players and fans prior to the start of the WPBL's inaugural game on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / A concessions stand worker at Springfield's Robin Roberts Stadium awaits her first customers on WPBL's opening day.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / Maybelle the Mascot, designed in honor of veteran baseball player Maybelle Blair, entertains the crowd between innings of the WPBL's opening game on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / Kelsie Whitmore (right), a pitcher for the San Francisco Firebells and the league's No. 1 draft pick, guides veteran baseball player Maybelle Blair, 99, off the field after the first pitch ceremony on the WPBL's opening day.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / Maybelle Blair, a veteran of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, a professional women's baseball league that was founded in 1943 and ran for 12 seasons, grips a baseball prior to throwing out the first pitch at the WPBL's inaugural game in Springfield, Ill., on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / Fans behind home plate during opening day ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The WPBL is the fifth professional women's baseball league in U.S. history, but Queens' third baseman Ashton Lansdell says, "We hope it's the fifth and the last."

Many of those signed to the WPBL began playing as young as 4 years old, and for many, their baseball trajectories stalled as they came of age and were told they were not allowed to compete alongside boys. But many of the players said the hurdle only fueled their determination to pursue the sport through other avenues.

Baseball For All, a nonprofit founded by WPBL Commissioner Justine Siegal, has supported young women in finding opportunities for organized play in their communities, schools and universities. Many compete in annual competitions, including the Women's Baseball World Cup, and have had stints in regional and seasonal men's leagues. A select few, including Lansdell, Firebells pitcher Kelsie Whitmore and Heights catcher Denae Benites, have even found success in the viral Banana Ball league playing for teams like the Savannah Bananas.

Most players, though, are juggling university studies or moonlight as bartenders, firefighters and architects to support their athletic dreams.

While opportunities for women's baseball have grown in recent years, this is the first time that these women will have a chance to compete and play together for an extended period of time. "I've been practicing so long on my own," said Boston's first baseman, Sabrina Robinson, during preseason training. "It's so different finally playing with other [professionals] in the same place now."

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / Sabrina Robinson, first basemen for the Boston Hunters, dances between innings to rile up the crowd during her team's first game in the Women's Pro Baseball League on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / A fan's rain-soaked scorecard on the WPBL's opening day.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / A young fan waves his shirt in the stands at Springfield's Robin Roberts Stadium on the WPBL's opening weekend.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / One of the LA Queens' players signs autographs for fans in the crowd during the game between the San Francisco Firebells and the Boston Hunters on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / The first game of the Women's Professional Baseball League, hosted at Springfield's Robin Roberts Stadium. The 5,200-seat stadium sold out for opening day.

Jaclyn Licht for NPR / A young fan dons a Rockford Peaches uniform — a nod to one of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League's teams that inspired the 1992 film A League of Their Own — at opening day on Saturday, Aug. 1.

As the rain subsided, the grounds crew scrambled to prepare the field. Players stepped in to help roll up the tarp covering the field as the sold-out crowd settled into damp seats.

Meanwhile, on the third base line, 3-year-old Lenore Wooten took in the view of the field. "She'll never know this was never not a thing," said her mother, Jess.

Jaclyn Licht is a freelance photographer based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Find more of her work on her website, JaclynLicht.com, or on Instagram, at @shwaclyn.

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