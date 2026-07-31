At least 18 die after breach of border between Morocco and Spanish exclave of Ceuta

Updated July 31, 2026 at 2:58 AM CDT

CEUTA, Spain — At least 18 migrants have died trying to reach the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, where Spain deployed its military after thousands of people breached the border with Morocco and poured into the tiny Spanish territory.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is expected to join Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska in a visit to Ceuta on Friday morning.

Rachid Sbihi, who leads a local workers association representing Civil Guard officers described the situation as a "serious humanitarian crisis."

Kevin S. Vineys / AP / AP Spain's Ceuta territory is seeing an influx of migrants.

"People are still entering. The reinforcements that have arrived are only helping the injured and other humanitarian efforts," he said.

Without shelter, thousands of migrants, including unaccompanied children, were left sleeping in parks and sidewalks, with others roaming the streets aimlessly, he said. "It's chaotic."

Among the 18 who died, many drowned but some were also killed in the stampede to cross the breakwater fence at Tarajal beach, Sbihi said.

Video footage on Thursday showed crowds of people, mainly Moroccans, walking around the breakwaters at Tarajal beach onto local roads. While most appeared to be young men, there were also families with women and small children.

"Viva España!" some shouted to a freelance photographer working for the AP, who late Thursday into Friday saw people amassed on the Moroccan side of the border trying to cross into Ceuta but also people walking from Ceuta toward Morocco trying to return.

It was not immediately clear what prompted so many migrants to cross to Ceuta.

Antonio Sempere / AP / AP Migrants try to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Moroccan authorities have not publicly commented on the crossings, and Morocco's Interior Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Arrivals had been increasing, but reasons are still unclear

The escalation at the frontier between Spain and Morocco comes after a surge in migrants attempting to reach the small exclave, mainly by swimming, on Wednesday.

The chaos had ripple effects in Italy, another key destination for migrants. Premier Giorgia Meloni threatened to suspend Italy's open-border Schengen agreement with Spain "to defend our borders and ensure the safety of our citizens," though Italy doesn't share a border with Spain.

Antonio Sempere / AP / AP Migrants try to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026.

Ceuta authorities had previously linked the surge to a Spanish Supreme Court ruling earlier this month that barred authorities from immediately returning migrants who arrive by sea without due process. The ruling does not apply to migrants who enter Spain by land, including by climbing over the border fence.

But some activists in Morocco expressed doubt that the ruling was behind the surge, arguing most migrants would have been unaware of such legal decisions.

Spain is a main point of arrival into Europe for migrants seeking better economic opportunities or an escape from violence in their home countries.

To reach Ceuta, located on the northern African coast, migrants often swim from the Moroccan town of Fnideq, covering about 3 miles (5 kilometers) to reach Spanish territory. Others attempt the crossing from the nearby town of Belyounech, where the distance is shorter.



Copyright 2026 NPR