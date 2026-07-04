Storms prompt National Mall evacuations ahead of Trump's July 4th speech

Updated July 4, 2026 at 7:52 PM CDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Attendees gathered at the National Mall to celebrate America's 250th birthday have been ordered to evacuate the event and seek shelter as "severe storms" roll into the area, organizers said.

"A severe thunderstorm is occurring near the National Mall. Seek shelter immediately. Do not wait. Follow instructions from event staff and public safety officials on site," DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management said in a social media post Saturday evening.

Organizers of Freedom 250 also instructed attendees to seek shelter.

"The safety of our guests, performers, and staff is our top priority. Due to approaching severe storms, Freedom 250, United States Secret Service, United States Park Police, National Park Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and all public safety partners are asking all guests to evacuate event grounds and seek temporary shelter in a nearby building," organizers said in a social media post.

Secret Service officials said the event's security checkpoints were now closed.

The evacuations came as people were waiting to hear President Trump deliver a speech, followed by a fireworks show. Trump said he would speak at about 10 p.m. ET.

Freedom 250 said it would give "updates on programming and doors reopening" on its official channels.

Event officials were asking people to seek shelter in nearby federal buildings and museums.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Our original story is below.

America is marking its 250th birthday in celebrations tempered by a dangerous heatwave and deep political divisions, including in the nation's capital.

Washington's National Independence Day Parade has been canceled, according to an announcement from organizers late Friday night.

The parade had been scheduled to mark the nation's 250th birthday and begin at 10:30 a.m. ET. Saturday.

Todd Marcocci, president of Under The Sun Productions, which was overseeing the parade, said the move followed consultation with the National Park Service, the D.C. city government and Freedom 250, the nonprofit overseeing the anniversary celebrations. "This decision was made after extensive and careful consideration of the safety of our participants, spectators, and staff as the top priority," he said.

Rahmat Gul / AP / AP Attendees walk to attend Independence Day events honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an extreme heat warning for the D.C. area, in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Saturday. The agency said heat index values, which combine temperature and humidity, are expected to reach between 110 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, and warned that "heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events."

The NWS said that alongside the high humidity, early morning low temperatures in the 70s and 80s would mean "little to no overnight relief." The service also warned that "prolonged excessive heat may impact power, water, and transportation systems." A separate Code Purple air quality alert — indicating "very unhealthy" — is also in effect for D.C. on Saturday.

The cancellation came hours after Washington recorded its hottest day in decades. Reagan National Airport hit 102 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday afternoon, breaking a record of 101 degrees for that specific date, which had stood since 1966. Saturday's temperatures are forecast to approach or match that figure, which would make it the hottest July Fourth on record for the city.

Evan Agostini / Invision/AP / Invision/AP Elissa from Galveston participates in Sail4th 250 Parade of Ships on New York City's Hudson River on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Pamela Smith / AP / AP The Statue of Liberty is seen as sailors of a tall ship sail pass in the New York harbor during the International Parade of Sail, part of Sail250, a gathering of tall ships and military ships, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in New York.

The parade cancellation affected participants who had traveled specifically for the event, including 80 students in the Grand Island Senior High marching band from Nebraska, who had been due to perform. Their school district confirmed to a local TV station Friday night the band would no longer participate.

The heat has already disrupted other celebratory events in the city. The Great American State Fair on the National Mall shut its doors for several hours Friday afternoon before reopening at 5 p.m. U.S. Capitol police also confirmed that entry to Friday night's "A Capitol Fourth" concert was delayed.

On Saturday, organizers delayed the opening of The Great American State Fair on the National Mall until noon, due to the heat. In the morning, the line at one of the two entrances for the venue stretched for blocks along the edge of the National Mall as people waited to pass through airport-style security.

In a joint statement, the National Park Service, the United States Secret Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Freedom 250, and United States Park Police said they are working together to "expand cooling resources, water stations, and medical support across the grounds." Once inside, fairgoers had little shade from the scorching sun. Many sought refuge inside air-conditioned tents lining the venue. Free water was also being handed out at stations.

Despite the heat, many attendees were in good spirits. "Everybody's smiling and happy, so you go with the flow," said Christie Morris, who was visiting from southern Ohio [CHK] with her best friend Shirley Jenkins.

Jenkins added that they intended to stay out for the fireworks and Trump's speech, which was scheduled for late in the evening. "If we're going to sweat, we're going to sweat for Trump," Jenkins said.

Members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front were also seen in D.C. for July Fourth celebrations. The group, described by extremism researchers as "image-obsessed" often tries to leverage media attention as a publicity and recruitment tactic. They have also been described as a white supremacist group and designated hate group by the Anti-Defamation League, the Southern Poverty Law Center and other watchdog groups.

Videos posted online and reports from local media outlets show members of the group masked and wearing baseball hats bearing the group's symbols. They were also seen marching with Confederate flags and chanting "Reclaim America."

Sydney Schaefer / AP / AP People watch as the French Air Force acrobatic squad Patrouille de France perform a flyover during the International Aerial Review on Saturday in New York.

Heat-related cancellations and disruptions extend nationwide

Multiple events in Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, were impacted by the extreme temperatures. A Friday Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade was canceled, while a Saturday fireworks show was postponed until midnight.

Many communities in Colorado, including Durango and Vail, have canceled their fireworks displays due to the risk of wildfires.

In Haddon Township, New Jersey, authorities canceled the Independence Day parade due to "oppressive heat and humidity" that was predicted. Parades in Leesburg and Fairfax, Virginia, and in Takoma Park and Laurel, Maryland, were also canceled because of the heat.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services told NPR that on Friday it had "45 patient contacts and 16 patient transports" from the Great American State Fair. It added: "This does not reflect the entirety of patient contact or care, as various healthcare providers are present on the National Mall and are treating patients in the medical tents."

The heat wave extends well beyond the nation's capital. Around 120 million Americans across swathes of the eastern and southern U.S. are facing some form of major or extreme heat risk on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Trump's speech and the fireworks show are still happening

The backdrop to all of this is an anniversary for which the Trump administration has spent months preparing. The administration organized Saturday's National Mall celebrations under the Freedom 250 banner, drawing criticism from Democrats. In a proclamation issued Friday, President Trump marked the semiquincentennial by invoking the Founding Fathers, Washington's crossing of the Delaware and Valley Forge.

He also outlined a series of future ambitions — returning Americans to the moon, reaching Mars, and leading in artificial intelligence.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Runners in patriotic-colored tutus participate in a run on Independence Day in Huntington Beach, Calif. on Saturday.

His remarks from Mount Rushmore on Friday night carried a darker tone. In his highly politicized speech kicking off America's 250th anniversary, Trump hailed American exceptionalism while calling communism "the greatest threat to our country," breaking from the typical apolitical Independence Day addresses given by past presidents.

Trump will give another speech on Saturday night at National Mall — which he promised would be "really long." A fireworks display, billed by the White House as the largest in the country's history, will follow, set to start around 10:30 p.m. ET.

However, the NWS also warned of the possibility of "severe thunderstorms" into the afternoon and evening in D.C., that could produce "destructive wind gusts up to 70 to 80 mph."

Chandelis Duster contributed to this story.

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