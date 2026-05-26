Flashmob-style food giveaways highlight community generosity in Central Texas city

Rural West Texas communities are often known for looking out for one another. In Brownwood, that spirit of generosity is taking on a fast-moving, grassroots form—drawing crowds to a family-run produce market for surprise food giveaways.

At the center of it all is Sliger's Market, where dozens of residents lined up last Friday afternoon after a same-day social media post announced a giveaway of eggs and strawberries. The event, sponsored by local State Farm agent, and ACU grad, Matthew Williams, was set for 3 p.m.—but by 2:45, a line had already stretched across the parking lot and onto the street.

"I think this is the most amazing thing I've heard of in a long time," said Casey Hartin, one of the attendees.

Market owner Cullen Sliger said the giveaways are designed to provide essential food items to families in need.

"We usually do eggs and potatoes—a staple—so people will have food," Sliger said. "I didn't have a lot of help today, so we chose eggs and strawberries."

When the clock struck 3, Sliger's 11-year-old grandson, Tye Cross, and his friend Dean Potts began handing out a dozen eggs and a box of strawberries to each person in line.

"I think it's cool to do stuff like this," Tye said. "It's just fun to do."

The giveaways have become a regular occurrence. Over the past two months, Sliger's Market has hosted more than a dozen events, distributing thousands of pounds of food. Sliger estimates they've given away roughly 12,000 pounds of potatoes alone.

"My dad always said if you had potatoes, you'd never go hungry," Sliger said, referencing the market's roots as a family business founded in the 1950s. "We try to make sure everybody gets potatoes."

Heather Claborn / KACU / KACU Sliger's Market, founded in the 1950s, moved from Early to Brownwood in 2019.

The effort gained momentum during the ongoing government shutdown, when disruptions to food assistance programs left many families struggling. Sliger said what began as discounted sales quickly evolved into something larger.

"When people didn't have food stamps, we started selling stuff real cheap," he said. "Then others started saying, 'Hey, I'll give you money to give stuff away.' So they give me money—and I just give stuff away."

Hartin, who lives in nearby Bangs but works in Brownwood, said the giveaways are helping more than just those directly impacted by the shutdown.

"With prices rising and gas going up, it's hard to make ends meet," she said. "I think this is incredible."

She also noted that the initiative reflects positively on the businesses and individuals who sponsor the events. Contributors have included local companies such as El Niño Fencing, Aaron Cone Air Conditioning, Johnson Gun Works, and organizations like the Brownwood Municipal Police Association.

Sliger's Market / Matt Williams is one of more than a dozen locals who has sponsored a give away through Sliger's Market.

Volunteers from Williams' State Farm office, including Isaac Borbon and Dayna Bryant, helped manage the crowd during Friday's windy and chilly conditions.

"It was a good turnout—it backed out to the street," Borbon said.

Bryant added that the response underscores the connection between local businesses and the community.

"Matt's from Brownwood, and he cares about protecting the community," she said. "This was a great way for him to give back."

Borbon said he hopes the effort inspires others.

"It sets a good precedent—not just for insurance businesses, but for all small businesses," he said. "It shows you're invested in the community."

The momentum hasn't slowed. Another giveaway was sponsored the following day by Wells Custom Floors, and Sliger says he now has a growing list of individuals and organizations ready to participate.

Heather Claborn / KACU / KACU Dean Potts (left) and Tye Cross (right) showed up after school to help give away eggs and strawberries. They dream of passing out ice cream someday.

As long as support continues, so will the giveaways—even as the market stays busy with seasonal shoppers purchasing plants for spring gardens.

And for the younger volunteers, there's still room to grow the effort. Tye and his friend have one hopeful request for future sponsors: Blue Bell ice cream.



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