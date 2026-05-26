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Flashmob-style food giveaways highlight community generosity in Central Texas city

KACU | By Heather Claborn
Published May 26, 2026 at 12:36 PM EDT
Cullen Sliger describes the day's giveaway to his 11-year old helpers Tye Cross and Dean Potts.
Heather Claborn
/
KACU
Cullen Sliger describes the day's giveaway to his 11-year old helpers Tye Cross and Dean Potts.

Rural West Texas communities are often known for looking out for one another. In Brownwood, that spirit of generosity is taking on a fast-moving, grassroots form—drawing crowds to a family-run produce market for surprise food giveaways.

At the center of it all is Sliger's Market, where dozens of residents lined up last Friday afternoon after a same-day social media post announced a giveaway of eggs and strawberries. The event, sponsored by local State Farm agent, and ACU grad, Matthew Williams, was set for 3 p.m.—but by 2:45, a line had already stretched across the parking lot and onto the street.

"I think this is the most amazing thing I've heard of in a long time," said Casey Hartin, one of the attendees.

Market owner Cullen Sliger said the giveaways are designed to provide essential food items to families in need.

"We usually do eggs and potatoes—a staple—so people will have food," Sliger said. "I didn't have a lot of help today, so we chose eggs and strawberries."

When the clock struck 3, Sliger's 11-year-old grandson, Tye Cross, and his friend Dean Potts began handing out a dozen eggs and a box of strawberries to each person in line.
"I think it's cool to do stuff like this," Tye said. "It's just fun to do."

The giveaways have become a regular occurrence. Over the past two months, Sliger's Market has hosted more than a dozen events, distributing thousands of pounds of food. Sliger estimates they've given away roughly 12,000 pounds of potatoes alone.

"My dad always said if you had potatoes, you'd never go hungry," Sliger said, referencing the market's roots as a family business founded in the 1950s. "We try to make sure everybody gets potatoes."

Sliger's Market, founded in the 1950s, moved from Early to Brownwood in 2019.
Heather Claborn / KACU
/
KACU
Sliger's Market, founded in the 1950s, moved from Early to Brownwood in 2019.

The effort gained momentum during the ongoing government shutdown, when disruptions to food assistance programs left many families struggling. Sliger said what began as discounted sales quickly evolved into something larger.

"When people didn't have food stamps, we started selling stuff real cheap," he said. "Then others started saying, 'Hey, I'll give you money to give stuff away.' So they give me money—and I just give stuff away."

Hartin, who lives in nearby Bangs but works in Brownwood, said the giveaways are helping more than just those directly impacted by the shutdown.
"With prices rising and gas going up, it's hard to make ends meet," she said. "I think this is incredible."

She also noted that the initiative reflects positively on the businesses and individuals who sponsor the events. Contributors have included local companies such as El Niño Fencing, Aaron Cone Air Conditioning, Johnson Gun Works, and organizations like the Brownwood Municipal Police Association.

Matt Williams is one of more than a dozen locals who has sponsored a give away through Sliger's Market.
Sliger's Market /
Matt Williams is one of more than a dozen locals who has sponsored a give away through Sliger's Market.

Volunteers from Williams' State Farm office, including Isaac Borbon and Dayna Bryant, helped manage the crowd during Friday's windy and chilly conditions.
"It was a good turnout—it backed out to the street," Borbon said.

Bryant added that the response underscores the connection between local businesses and the community.
"Matt's from Brownwood, and he cares about protecting the community," she said. "This was a great way for him to give back."

Borbon said he hopes the effort inspires others.
"It sets a good precedent—not just for insurance businesses, but for all small businesses," he said. "It shows you're invested in the community."

The momentum hasn't slowed. Another giveaway was sponsored the following day by Wells Custom Floors, and Sliger says he now has a growing list of individuals and organizations ready to participate.

Dean Potts (left) and Tye Cross (right) showed up after school to help give away eggs and strawberries. They dream of passing out ice cream someday.
Heather Claborn / KACU
/
KACU
Dean Potts (left) and Tye Cross (right) showed up after school to help give away eggs and strawberries. They dream of passing out ice cream someday.

As long as support continues, so will the giveaways—even as the market stays busy with seasonal shoppers purchasing plants for spring gardens.

And for the younger volunteers, there's still room to grow the effort. Tye and his friend have one hopeful request for future sponsors: Blue Bell ice cream.

Copyright 2026 KACU
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Heather Claborn
Heather Claborn joined KACU as news director in January 2018. She oversees daily newscast and feature reporting and works with KACU’s news anchors to develop newscasts. She also conducts two-way interviews, reports for newscast and feature stories and maintains the station’s social media and website content. Claborn began working in public radio in 1998 as a fill-in "All Things Considered" host at WFCR in Amherst, Massachusetts. She then accepted a position with Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR) in Hartford, Connecticut as the "Morning Edition" host. Over the years, Claborn assumed more responsibility and shifted roles to become the daily news editor. She also continued reporting, filing feature stories for NPR news programs and contributing regularly to NPR’s business and hourly newscasts. During her time with with the Harford station, Claborn produced television news reports for CPTV, and served as a panelist on CPTV’s election debates. Heather Claborn won awards from the Associated Press and the Society for Professional Journalists in Connecticut.After moving to Illinois in 2006, Claborn taught Radio News and Interviewing and other journalism and communications classes at Olivet Nazarene University. Kankakee Community College began operation of public radio station WKCC in 2007, and the fledgling station added Claborn to its staff soon after. She hosted the daily morning news programming and produced two-way interviews and feature reports for the station. She also contributed reports to the statewide collaborative of pubic radio stations.Claborn earned her BA at the University of North Texas, majoring in Radio, TV and Film and Political Science. During her college years, she worked for the short-lived KEWS, all-news, FM radio station in Dallas, and the USA Radio Network. She also interned for KDFW FOX 4 news in the Fort Worth office. Claborn returned to central Texas in 2017 with her husband, David and children Cal and Molly. She enjoys the landscape and scenery that is unique to this part of the state, and is acclimating to the difference in the weather. [Copyright 2026 KACU]