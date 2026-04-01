Community invited to celebrate Comm & Media Month with TAMU-CC

April is celebrated as 'Comm & Media Month' by the students and faculty that make up Texas A&M University Corpus Christi's Communication and Media Department. Every year an exciting line-up of events helps demonstrate real-world application of concepts taught in the classroom and celebrates the craft.

Associate Professor of Communication Dr. Brooke Friley and Professor of Media Arts Dr. Ethan Thompson stopped by the KEDT Studios to share how the community can join in on the fun.

Documentary screening and discussion at the Art Museum of South Texas

Remember the days when one of the only ways to check out a movie you hadn't before was to rent a VHS or DVD from a video store? That nostalgic memory is the very subject of, VIDEOHEAVEN, a documentary TAMU-CC invites the community to watch at a free screening 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2, in the H-E-B Theater inside the Art Museum of South Texas.

Directed by Alex Ross Perry, with narration by Stranger Things' Maya Hawke, the film shares how the video rental store forever changed the way audiences interact with movies.

Daniel Herbert, the film's producer and author of the book, "Videoland," that inspired the documentary, will introduce the documentary and participate in a Q&A after the screening.

Networking & Alumni Mixer at House of Rock

Communications and Media students, alumni and community professionals can expand their network at the Comm and Media Month mixer event at the House of Rock from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. April 21 at House of Rock.

For more information and to view the entire calendar of events visit the Comm & Media website.