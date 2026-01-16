Victoria ISD wins Gold MarCom Award for welcome video

Victoria ISD’s Communications Department received a Gold MarCom Award in the Web Based Video Marketing category.

The award was for their “Three missions, one vision” welcome video that included leaders from Victoria College and Texas A&M University-Victoria. The video features collaboration between the three institutions to welcome Texas A&M-Victoria’s new president Christian Hardigree.

The 2025 MarCom Awards received more than 6,000 entries worldwide, including the U.S., Canada and over 40 other countries. MarCom Awards is one of the oldest and most respected creative competitions in the world, recognizing work from international agencies, Fortune 500 companies, local creative teams, and individual professionals.

The video can be viewed on the Victoria ISD YouTube channel.