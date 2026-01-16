All rights reserved. © 2026
Victoria ISD wins Gold MarCom Award for welcome video

KEDT | By Rob Boscamp
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:09 PM EST
The Victoria ISD video "Three missions, one vision" won a Gold MarCom Award. The video, produced by Victoria ISD, is a collaborative effort between VISD, Victoria College and Texas A&M-Victoria.
Victoria ISD
/
Victoria ISD
Collaboration features leaders from VISD, Victoria College, TAMUV

Victoria ISD’s Communications Department received a Gold MarCom Award in the Web Based Video Marketing category.

The award was for their “Three missions, one vision” welcome video that included leaders from Victoria College and Texas A&M University-Victoria. The video features collaboration between the three institutions to welcome Texas A&M-Victoria’s new president Christian Hardigree.

The 2025 MarCom Awards received more than 6,000 entries worldwide, including the U.S., Canada and over 40 other countries. MarCom Awards is one of the oldest and most respected creative competitions in the world, recognizing work from international agencies, Fortune 500 companies, local creative teams, and individual professionals.

The video can be viewed on the Victoria ISD YouTube channel.
Rob Boscamp
