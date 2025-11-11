Tesla begins hiring for Waller County battery factory

FILE - The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

A Tesla facility that's projected to bring at least 1,500 jobs to the Houston area over the next three years has started hiring, as first reported by the Houston Business Journal.

Waller County entered into atax abatement agreementwith Tesla earlier this year for its new factory, which is located in Brookshire. As part of the agreement, the facility must have a taxable inventory of at least $75 million by Jan. 1, increasing to a taxable inventory of $300 million by the end of the third year of the agreement.

"I definitely think we are a very business-friendly environment," Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said. "We work with these kinds of companies to bring them into Waller County because we know what kind of benefits it pays to our community."

Duhon said the nearly $200-million facility will give the area an economic boost.

"It's going to have a significant impact," he said. "We're talking tens – if not hundreds – of millions of dollars throughout your economy and the community."

The factory will build batteries used to store renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

The Austin-based company, owned by technology mogul Elon Musk, had more than 50 jobs listed for its Brookshire facility as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We are super excited about this opportunity — 1,500 advanced manufacturing jobs in the county and in the city,” Tesla representative Shiv Mysore told county commissioners in March. “We’re going to be here operating as Tesla, bringing advanced manufacturing into this community.”

