59% of Americans disapprove of RFK Jr.'s moves as health secretary, a new poll says

Updated October 9, 2025 at 3:18 PM EDT

What people believe about health increasingly depends on how they feel about politics, according to a new poll.

Consider President Trump's Sept. 22 warning about acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol. KFF, the nonpartisan health policy research organization, polled voters about Trump's statements the day after he made them.

"What we see is that it's hugely divided among partisans," says Ashley Kirzinger, the associate director of polling for KFF. The poll found 59% of Democrats believed President Trump's statements about Tylenol were "definitely false." On the other hand, an almost equal percentage of Republicans — 56% — believed the claim to be either "definitely true" or "probably true."

There is no scientific research showing a causal link between acetaminophen and autism. But during an unusual press conference last month, Trump told pregnant women to "tough it out" and avoid taking the popular pain reliever. Physicians groups, meanwhile, continue to reiterate that it is the safest medicine to take in pregnancy, when untreated fever or pain can cause other problems.

The poll, which also asked voters about other topics, offers a window into how dramatically public opinion has changed, along with federal health policies.

The poll found that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has seen a precipitous decline in public trust — most recently among Democrats, as the Trump administration works to dismantle many of its mandates. Kirzinger notes a 24% decline in trust in the CDC's vaccine information among Democrats, just in the past two years.

"The problem is the mistrust is caused by these very people who are ostensibly leading us," former Surgeon General Richard Carmona tells NPR. Carmona, who served under President George W. Bush, is one of six former surgeons general who recently penned an op-ed in The Washington Post warning that Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. represents a "threat" to the nation's health. "They've dismantled the agencies that had real scientists who provided information, and instead replaced it with ideology," Carmona says. "We're already seeing diseases that we usually don't see coming back, like measles. People will die, and the ramifications are significant."

Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson for HHS, writes in a statement to NPR, "The polling released by KFF identifies a lack of trust in public heath institutions which predates Secretary Kennedy's tenure. The secretary remains committed to rebuilding public trust in HHS and its entities through transparency and gold standard science."

Kirzinger says polls historically have consistently found that people trust their doctors the most when it comes to getting advice about their own health. But increasingly — and especially after the appointment of Kennedy as Trump's health secretary — she says party lines are more critical in determining what sources of information people rely on as the basis for their health decisions. "Among Republicans, RFK is as trusted ... as their own health care provider," Kirzinger says the data shows.

And yet overall, Kennedy's job approval rating ranks low; the poll also found 59% of people — mainly Democrats and independents — disapproved.

Kirzinger says that as faith in federal health agencies declines, people are turning to very different sources.

Democrats say they're relying on professional medical groups, like the American Medical Association. "More than 8 in 10 Democrats say that they trust the AMA or the American Academy of Pediatrics, but among Republicans, it's only about half," Kirzinger says.

What this means is the landscape of public health is very fragmented, and people are making choices based on very disparate beliefs. "As people are going to different sources of information to make decisions around their health care, we're going to see partisanship playing a big role in what people decide to do," she says.



