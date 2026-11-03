Holding Lightning: The Life, Loves, and Art of Whitney Houston with Emily Lordi Part II

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Emily Lordi, cultural critic, professor of English at Vanderbilt University, and author of 'HOLDING LIGHTNING: The Life, Loves, and Art of Whitney Houston.'

Widely considered to be one of the greatest singers of the twentieth century, Whitney Houston is too often framed as a tragic figure, with audiences asking what happened to her, not what she did. Her trademark stance was a picture of elegance and power.

Visit supportthispodcast.org to make a donation that helps sustain and support the creation of podcasts like this one from KUT & KUTX Studios.

Copyright 2026 KUT News