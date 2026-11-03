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Holding Lightning: The Life, Loves, and Art of Whitney Houston with Emily Lordi Part II

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 3, 2026 at 3:50 PM CST
Emily Lordi is a cultural critic, professor of English at Vanderbilt University, and the author of 'HOLDING LIGHTNING: The Life, Loves, and Art of Whitney Houston.'
Emily Lordi is a cultural critic, professor of English at Vanderbilt University, and the author of 'HOLDING LIGHTNING: The Life, Loves, and Art of Whitney Houston.'

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Emily Lordi, cultural critic, professor of English at Vanderbilt University, and author of 'HOLDING LIGHTNING: The Life, Loves, and Art of Whitney Houston.'

Widely considered to be one of the greatest singers of the twentieth century, Whitney Houston is too often framed as a tragic figure, with audiences asking what happened to her, not what she did. Her trademark stance was a picture of elegance and power.

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John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m....