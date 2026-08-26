New Margaritaville at Sea cruise line to sail out of Galveston in fall 2027

Provided by Port of Galveston / Provided by Port of Galveston Pictured is a rendering of a Margaritaville at Sea fleet.

The Port of Galveston announced Wednesday that a new cruise line will begin sailing from Galveston in fall 2027.

Margaritaville at Seawill be the Port of Galveston's seventh cruise line and offer weekly sailings with Caribbean and Central American vacations, according to aPort of Galveston news release.The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees voted unanimously to accept the agreement with Margaritaville at Sea on Aug. 25.

The agreement includes an initial one-year term and options to renew for two additional five-year terms, according to the release.

"Like many of the 46 million people in our drive market, I grew up with ‘Cheeseburger in Paradise' and still enjoy listening to Jimmy Buffett's unique style of music," Galveston Wharves Port Director Roger Rees said. "Margaritaville at Sea will bring a distinctive experience to Galveston while expanding access to both new and familiar destinations in the Caribbean and Central America."

The move comes as the Port of Galveston continues to invest in cruise infrastructure after becoming the fourth-busiest cruise homeport in the country.

The growth spurred a newly approved20-year strategic master planfor the Port of Galveston that involves adding new cruise terminals, hotels, and a pedestrian greenbelt to the port over the next two decades.Galveston Wharves Boardofficials, who operate the port, predict a $2.4 billion investment in the projects, according to previousHouston Public Mediareporting.

Officialshave predicted the port could almost double its cruise passenger numbers over the next 15 years.

"Galveston is an important and growing cruise gateway, and this agreement represents another significant step in the continued expansion of our brand," said Christopher Ivy, the chief executive officer of Margaritaville at Sea. "We look forward to working with the Port of Galveston to bring the Margaritaville at Sea experience to this market in a whole new way, with itineraries that will feature both new ports of call and longtime favorites."

Margaritaville at Sea shipsfeature a Margaritaville Casino, St. Somewhere Spa & Salon and non-stop live entertainment, according to the release.

According to the release, Margaritaville at Sea officials will hold an event at the Port of Galveston in September to announce the ship that will be homeported in Galveston, along with its itineraries. Margaritaville at Sea will start sailing out of Galveston in October 2027.

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