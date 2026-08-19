Opponents of Big Bend border construction take protest to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission

Opponents of a planned border wall through some of the Big Bend region and other barriers through Big Bend National Park will take their message to a public meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission in Austin on Wednesday.

They say the commission has a legal obligation under state law to deny access to work crews and stop construction inside Big Bend Ranch and other state parks in Far West Texas.

Protestors plan to gather at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department headquarters, before speaking at the commission's annual Public Hearing at 2p.m.

The hearing comes just two days after Rodney Scott, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, announced a pause in border barrier construction within the national park while he visits to "do a personal evaluation" and "talk to some stakeholders."

The prospect of a border barrier through the scenic and remote Big Bend region has sparked opposition from Democratic and Republican state leaders, and from West Texas conservationists, ranchers and some in law enforcement officials.

They say the project is unneeded in a part of the state that sees relatively few illegal border crossings and will damage the region's environment, economy and natural beauty.

The pause in construction in Big Bend came after photos of bulldozer activity in the national park went public late last week.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took credit for the break in activity in the park, saying that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had told him there would be "no construction of any type of barrier at Big Bend National Park."

Organizers of Wednesday's protest say the pause in construction is good news, but it does not change their message.

"We're glad to see it, but DHS and CBP have shown no real record of transparency or consistency, so we're not letting up with our advocacy," Hillary Pierce, a spokesperson for No Big Bend Wall, said Monday. "We'll keep pushing to protect the national park, the state's public lands, and the private lands along the border."

According to an online mission statement, TPWD "is responsible for protecting, interpreting and managing cultural and natural resources of statewide significance."

Protesters argue the commission has failed in that duty by allowing crews access to state land for the construction of border barriers.

"If an energy company, a mining operation, or a private developer sought to construct permanent infrastructure of this kind inside any TPWD-managed park, the agency would apply every procedural and legal tool at its disposal," reads a petition the group No Big Bend Wall plans to deliver. "A federal agency seeking access to state park land should be subject to the same standards as any other applicant."

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