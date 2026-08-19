Much of Texas to reach highs of over 100 degrees this weekend

The majority of the Lone Star State is forecast to experience high temperatures of at or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit this week, according to the National Weather Service.

From Wednesday to Saturday, across the panhandle and down to Corpus Christi, temperatures are expected to reach triple digits. This Saturday, Dallas is forecast to have a high of 105 degrees; Austin could reach 105; Lubbock is forecast to reach 100; and Houston and San Antonio are expected to peak at 102.

As of Wednesday, Dallas is currently under an extreme heat warning until Thursday night. Houston will be under a heat advisory from Thursday afternoon until Friday night. San Antonio and Austin will be under a heat advisory from Thursday afternoon through Sunday, according to the NWS.

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Speaking to Houston Public Media on Wednesday, Lead Forecaster Brian Kyle with the NWS Houston/Galveston Office said the heat will not be isolated to just Texas.

"A good part of the south-central portions of the United States are going to remain hot," Kyle said. "It's going to encompass most of the [southern] states, and its gonna remain hot here for the next week or so at least."

When the high temperatures reach above 100 degrees for multiple days, the nighttime lows can also be affected. Kyle said nighttime lows in Houston could hover in the low 80s.

"We're going to be stuck in a pattern with just some upper-level high pressure, which generally limits cloud cover and keeps the heat in place," he said. "We're looking for daytime highs right around 100 and overnight lows in the upper 70s to low 80s for the next several days."

Nighttime lows across the state are forecast to be similar. On Saturday night, Dallas and Austin could see a low of 81 degrees, while San Antonio and Houston are expected to reach a low of 80.

As temperatures creep into the triple digits, the NWS is asking residents to practice the following heat safety tips:

Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible if on a job site.

Check up on the elderly, sick and those without AC.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in a vehicle and "look before you lock."

Limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated.

Localized forecast can be found on the NWS's website.

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