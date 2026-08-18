H-E-B recalls more jalapeño products, pulls items from shelves amid salmonella outbreak

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San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B is being hit by another round of jalapeño recalls due to potential salmonella contamination.

The Centers for Disease Control announced earlier this month a nationwide recall of peppers from Sinaloa, Mexico and distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors. California-based Taylor Farms had previously recalled several products sold by large Texas retailers.

The recall targets varieties of H-E-B and NatureBest-branded items including:

H-E-B pico de gallo — mild, medium, and hot

H-E-B jalapeño popper stuffed mushroom

H-E-B and NatureBest diced jalapeños

NatureBest pico de gallo — mild, medium, hot, and mango

NatureBest soup mix

H-E--B said in a news release that the affected products were distributed to customers in Texas and Louisiana between July 3 and Aug. 5. All products related to the recall were removed from shelves, and all products currently available are safe and not impacted by the recall.

Any products from the recall should not be consumed and should be discarded or returned, if purchased.

H-E-B also said in the release it has voluntarily removed several food items made in store that contained affected ingredients.

This includes:

Varieties of H-E-B made guacamole

H-E-B imitation crab and shrimp ceviche

H-E-B deli cheese ball -- jalapeño ranch, pineapple jalapeño

H-E-B deli variety cheese ball snack tray

Find a full list of products here .

People infected with salmonella experience symptoms that include fever, diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain. Most recover within a week of when symptoms were first exhibited.

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