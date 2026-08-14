KUT News, Texas Standard honored with two National Murrow Awards

AUSTIN, Texas – Aug. 13, 2026 – KUT News and Texas Standard have earned two National Edward R. Murrow Awards – among the most prestigious honors in journalism – for work that demonstrates the power of journalism in service to the community.

Texas Standard won Excellence in Sound for 'El más dulce recuerdo': 30 years later, Selena's presence still felt in Corpus Christi, reported by Raul Alonzo. The sound-rich story explores Selena's enduring legacy in Corpus Christi 30 years after the Tejano superstar's death.

KUT News won Excellence in Writing for Three Black Texans were lynched 130 years ago. How can Austin preserve their memory? by Olivia Aldridge. Produced through KUT News' ATXplained project, the story examines efforts to preserve the memory of three Black Texans lynched in Austin in 1894. The story was first shared with audiences at ATXplained Live.

KUT News and Texas Standard are among 21 public media newsrooms nationwide recognized with National Murrow Awards for work published in 2025.

Presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize journalism that demonstrates technical excellence and exemplifies journalism's service to the community. The 2026 National Murrow Awards will be presented Oct. 12 in New York City.

A complete list of 2026 National Edward R. Murrow Award winners is available at rtdna.org.

About KUT News

KUT News, Reliably Austin, delivers independent, fact-based journalism that keeps Central Texans informed and connected. It produces Austin Signal, a weekday news magazine focused on life in Central Texas, and Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas. A founding NPR member station, KUT News is supported by sustaining members and local businesses. Audiences can find KUT News on 90.5 FM, kut.org, the KUT app, podcasts and social media.

About Texas Standard

Texas Standard, The National Daily News Show of Texas, upholds the highest traditions of American journalism, delivering sharp, in-depth coverage of politics, the environment, culture, technology, business and more — offering a window into Texas' evolving identity. The one-hour daily news magazine airs on 30 public radio stations statewide and is produced by KUT News in Austin in collaboration with KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media and Texas Public Radio in San Antonio. As a nonprofit newsroom, Texas Standard's work is made possible by the support of listeners across the state. Learn more at TexasStandard.org.

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Media contact: Erin Geisler

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