FDA fast-tracks treatment for New World screwworm in dogs and puppies

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller on Thursday praised the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to fast-track a new treatment for dogs and puppies with New World screwworm infestations.

The FDA approved Emergency Use Authorization for Simparica TRIO as a treatment. It's a monthly chewable that protects dogs and puppies from screwworm.

Commissioner Miller said the action provides another critical tool to protect family pets, and working farm and ranch dogs.

"The FDA's decision to authorize Simparica TRIO for the treatment of New World screwworm in dogs and puppies is another important weapon in this fight," Miller said. "I applaud Secretary Kennedy and the FDA for continuing to move quickly to give veterinarians and animal lovers more tools to protect our animals.

Miller said that for millions of Americans, a dog isn't just an animal, it's part of the family.

"Across rural America, dogs are also an essential part of agriculture. Many of our farmers and ranchers rely on working dogs every day to herd livestock, guard their property, and help get the job done," he said. "These animals are trusted partners and often indispensable members of the operation."

He said no family, farmer, or rancher should have to watch dogs die from this "horrific parasite."

Meanwhile, Miller said the treatment alone is not enough as it is only one part of a statewide battle against NWS.

"We must keep pushing an aggressive, comprehensive eradication strategy to stop New World screwworm before more livestock, wildlife, pets, or people are put at risk. Our goal must be wiping screwworm off the map."

The USDA reports that as of Thursday, there have been 45 cases in Texas and New Mexico.

Copyright 2026 Texas Public Radio