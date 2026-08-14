After a courtroom curveball, Boerne's Little Leaguers are headed back to the World Series

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Boerne is officially headed back to the Little League World Series after an unusual legal dispute over the Southwest Region championship.

Tulsa National Little League was disqualified from the regional tournament for using an ineligible player. That allowed Boerne to play Louisiana for the regional title Monday in Waco. Boerne won 4-1 and was declared Southwest Region champion.

But the team's trip to Williamsport was briefly thrown into question Monday night when a district judge issued a temporary restraining order reinstating Tulsa in the tournament.

The order would have allowed the championship game between Tulsa and Boerne to go forward Tuesday night in Waco. By then, however, Boerne's players had already left Waco after being declared champions.

Little League challenged the restraining order, and a judge tossed it out Tuesday before the scheduled start of the game. Little League said the ruling restored its decision to remove Tulsa from the tournament and record its previous game as a forfeit.

In a statement, Little League said it empathized with the Tulsa players and "the likely disappointment this decision has caused," while emphasizing the responsibility of parents and adult volunteers to make sure children are treated fairly and have a safe, positive experience.

The organization added that it looks forward to welcoming Boerne to Williamsport.

Boerne will represent the Southwest Region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, beginning Aug. 19. It will be the team's second trip to the Little League World Series in three years.

Copyright 2026 Texas Public Radio