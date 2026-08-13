Nominations open for San Antonio-based H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

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Nominations are now open through Sept. 30 for the 2027 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards Program.

The San Antonio-based grocery giant seeks to award more than $1 million in cash prizes to Texas educators and their schools. Anyone can nominate a favorite teacher, counselor, principal, school district, school board, or early childhood center.

Nominations can be made here.

H-E-B has given away more than $15 million to outstanding Texas public school professionals since the awards began in 2002.

"For 25 years, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards have celebrated Texas educators whose commitment reaches far beyond the classroom," said Winell Herron, H-E-B senior vice president of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. "Their dedication to strengthening our communities and preparing the next generation of Texas leaders reflects the very best of public education. In this milestone year, H-E-B is proud to increase our investment in the people and institutions driving meaningful, long-term impact across Texas."

H-E-B named the amount of cash prizes available to winners and their schools in a news release:

The Rising Star Award —one elementary and one secondary teacher with less than 10 years of experience will receive a $10,000 check for themselves and a $10,000 check for their schools.

—one elementary and one secondary teacher with less than 10 years of experience will receive a $10,000 check for themselves and a $10,000 check for their schools. The Leadership Award —one elementary and one secondary teacher with 10 to 20 years of experience will receive a $15,000 check for themselves and a $15,000 check for their schools.

—one elementary and one secondary teacher with 10 to 20 years of experience will receive a $15,000 check for themselves and a $15,000 check for their schools. The Lifetime Achievement Award —one elementary and one secondary teacher with more than 20 years of experience will receive a $30,000 check for themselves and $30,000 check for their schools.

—one elementary and one secondary teacher with more than 20 years of experience will receive a $30,000 check for themselves and $30,000 check for their schools. Two counselors —one elementary and one secondary—each will receive a $15,000 check for themselves and a $20,000 check for their school.

—one elementary and one secondary—each will receive a $15,000 check for themselves and a $20,000 check for their school. Two principals —one elementary and one secondary—each will receive a $15,000 check for themselves and a $30,000 check for their school.

—one elementary and one secondary—each will receive a $15,000 check for themselves and a $30,000 check for their school. One early childhood facility will receive $50,000.

will receive $50,000. One school board will receive $50,000.

will receive $50,000. One small school district will receive $75,000.

will receive $75,000. One large school district will receive $150,000.

All state-certified public school educators currently teaching in Texas are eligible. Educators who are nominated will receive an invitation to apply before November 1, 2026. A nomination is not required to apply for an award. H-E-B officials said a nomination lets an educator know they are appreciated and should apply for the awards program.

"Finalists and winners will be selected by a panel of judges composed of educators, administrators and community leaders throughout the state. Ten winners—six teachers, two counselors and two principals — along with an early childhood facility, public school board and two school districts, will be announced at an awards ceremony in Austin in Spring 2027. Each award recipient's school will also receive a matching grant," stated a news release from H-E-B.

H-E-B reports it donates more than $12 million each year to Texas education initiatives.

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