NBA Western Conference champion Spurs release 2026-2027 schedule

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The San Antonio Spurs today announced their regular season schedule for the 2026-27 season, including matchups in Austin, Paris and Manchester, England.

Regular season single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster at Spurs.com or the Official Spurs Mobile App.

Fans can view the full 2026-27 regular season schedule online.

"The energy around Spurs basketball continues to grow, and the 2026-27 season gives us another opportunity to build on that momentum," said RC Buford, CEO of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. "San Antonio is home, and we're looking forward to bringing our community together while reaching audiences in Austin, Paris and Manchester. We're excited for what this season will bring to our fans and proud to represent San Antonio and share the spirit, culture and community that make our city special everywhere the Spurs take the court."

The Spurs will tip off their new season at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 20 at Frost Bank Center. Other schedule highlights see the Silver and Black travel to New York on Christmas Day for a rematch of the 2025-26 NBA Finals against the Knicks. The Spurs also host the Knicks in San Antonio on March 7.

The Spurs have 34 nationally televised games on their 2026-27 regular season schedule, following their NBA Western Conference Championship.

I-35 Series

The Spurs will play three games in Austin during the upcoming season as part of the I-35 Series. The series begins on Oct. 23 when the Spurs host the Houston Rockets at Moody Center. The Spurs will also play two Rodeo Road Trip games at the Moody Center, the first against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 26, and the second, against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 28.

Global games

The Silver and Black will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 14 at Accor Arena in Paris, and then on Jan. 17, play Manchester at Co-op Live. The Spurs played two regular season games in Paris against the Indiana Pacers during the 2024-2025 season, but the team's trip to Manchester, adds a new city to the Spurs international schedule. The team is trying to connect with more fans in Europe, most especially in France, the homeland of Spurs star and forward-center Victor Wembanyama.

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