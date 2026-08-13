Fort Hood military helicopter crash kills 2, sparks grass fire in Salado

Two people are dead after a military helicopter from Fort Hood crashed in Salado on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

The AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crashed around 1:30 p.m. in a field and started a fire, which has since been contained, according to the sheriff's office.

Military responders, local fire and police departments and the Texas Department of Public Safety all responded to the accident. Fort Hood and the Bell County Sheriff's Office are now investigating.

"Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts," said Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, acting commanding general, in a press release from Fort Hood. "Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information."

The Apache helicopter can seat two people, the pilot and a co-pilot/gunner, according to the Army. It can weigh up to 20,000 to 23,000 pounds and reach max speeds of 166 mph to 188 mph, depending on the model.

Copyright 2026 KUT News