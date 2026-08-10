Texas retailers impacted by new jalapeño recall amid salmonella scare

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Taylor Fresh Foods is voluntarily recalling several products made with jalapeños amid a nationwide outbreak of salmonella.

Recalled products include branded and unbranded ready-made guacamole, pico de gallo, and salsa with a best buy date up to and including Aug. 16.

The products were sold in several large retailers in Texas, including Target, Walmart, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.

This comes after the CDC issued a recall last week of fresh jalapeños due to potential salmonella contamination. The peppers were grown in Sinaloa, Mexico and distributed primarily to restaurants or by wholesale.

Taylor Farms says it is not aware of any reported illnesses linked to its products containing jalapeños. The company is no longer sourcing products from the Mexican farmer and will be filling orders from alternative suppliers.

Consumers who have any recalled product should immediately throw it away. Refunds are available at the location of purchase.

People infected with salmonella experience symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain. Most recover within a week of when symptoms were first exhibited.

This is the latest recall for the California-based supplier. Its iceberg lettuce was identified as the potential source of one of the recent cyclospora outbreaks.

Read more about the recall and see which products were affected here .

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