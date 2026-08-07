Sid Miller says Republicans will lose statewide elections due to data center development, backlash

LUBBOCK — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said Thursday that Republicans are going to lose some statewide elections this year because of data centers, which has become a heated issue for Texas across the state.

In an interview with The Texas Tribune, Miller also called out Gov. Greg Abbott for what he says is inaction on data center development in Texas.

The lame-duck Republican said data centers are not a partisan issue, but declined to say who he might vote for come November.

"I haven't committed to anybody," Miller said. "There's some Republicans I may have to leave blank, I just can't do it."

More than 300 data centers already operate in the state, and a Tribune analysis found at least 248 data center projects are planned. A majority of Texans in a new poll were against data center construction in their communities.

"Republicans should be on this issue and we're not," Miller said. "The Democrats are, and they're right on the issue. I'm not endorsing any Democrats, but we're going to lose some elections in the midterms because of this one subject."

Since the legislature doesn't come back in session until January, and any new laws wouldn't take effect until next September, Miller said he thinks Abbott is buying time for data center companies to gain a monopoly over the competition.

"He's given a wink and a nod to his data center people saying 'Hey, you have plenty of time to get grandfathered in, then we'll put the screws on all your competition,'" Miller said.

In January, Abbott endorsed Nate Sheets, Miller's Republican primary challenger for the office who later won. Sheets has kept mostly quiet about data center development, while his Democratic challenger, Clayton Tucker, has been vocal about his opposition to data centers. Tucker has traveled to data center community events around the state, many of which Miller was in attendance for too. Miller has not endorsed either candidate, but Miller and Tucker both spoke at a data center forum in June.

From left, at front and standing: Don't Drain Texas organizer Maggie Hill, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and Clayton Tucker, Democratic nominee for agriculture commissioner, join protesters on the Capitol steps in demand of a special session to regulate data center growth on Monday, July 27, 2026. Miller has become the most vocal opponent of data centers in a statewide office. Earlier this year, Miller joined U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions in announcing a formal federal partnership to advance legislation for Agriculture Freedom Zones nationwide. This would give tax incentives for data center construction, as well as solar farms and crypto mines, to build on land that isn't productive for agriculture use.

Miller said he's not against data centers, but wants state officials to be smart about development and the resources data centers use. This is why he said he's tried appealing to Abbott several times — Miller asked for a one-year moratorium, a special session, and for Abbott to return donor money from data center companies — but has not heard a response.

"I haven't heard from him," Miller said. "It's not unusual, in the 12 years that we've both been in office, I've never got a meeting with the man. I've never got a phone call returned. Never got an email returned. Crickets."

In an email, Abbott press secretary Andrew Mahaleris said, "I'm not going to respond to Sid but it is obvious that Governor Abbott has taken significant action on data centers. I would refer you to those actions."

Recently, Abbott has taken action to address data center construction. Last month, he called for pausing approvals for all data centers seeking to connect to the state grid until an audit can be conducted. He also has called for the Legislature next year to end a multibillion-dollar sales tax exemption for data centers, among other regulations.

In the past, Abbott has welcomed data center development to Texas. Last November, he proclaimed Texas as the epicenter of AI development. Miller said Abbott's latest actions are just political maneuvering to get Abbott through Election Day.

"Then he can do what he wants, so that's just telling his data center supporters that they're going to be OK," Miller said.

In the meantime, Miller said other statewide officials and candidates are quiet on the issue out of fear of Abbott and his $100 million war chest heading into election season.

"They're scared of Abbott, he's a bully," Miller said. "He spent $5 million against me. They don't want the wrath of Abbott, so they're staying quiet and hoping they can get by the general election."

Miller still wants a special session on data centers, which he said could be wrapped up in a week if it's the only item in the session. Despite calling special sessions multiple times, including redistricting and to pass school vouchers, Abbott has resisted calling for one on data centers. Miller said Abbott is trying to delay action until the legislative session in January.

"He hasn't done anything really," Miller said. "It's all smoke and mirrors and campaign fluff to gain votes. It's not about the people of Texas or protecting our grid or protecting our water or protecting our land base."

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.



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