Lady Bird Lake trail detour in effect downtown as construction continues on power project

A portion of the trail along Lady Bird Lake's north shore will be rerouted due to construction starting Monday morning.

Runners, bikers and walkers on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail will be detoured near the Austin Rowing Club boathouse at Trinity Street as work continues on the Waller Beach Duct Bank Upgrade, a project to route more power to downtown.

City of Austin / City of Austin / City of Austin The trail will have a slight detour toward Cesar Chavez Street.

Street parking on Brazos Street south of Cesar Chavez Street is unavailable. Parking lots, garages and loading ramps remain open.

The upgrade will also add new electrical manholes and a protective system for cables to route power from the Rainey Street substation to downtown.

"It is a critical infrastructure investment designed to strengthen long-term electrical reliability for downtown Austin and surrounding areas as demand continues to grow," the city posted on its website .

The trail detour will be in place through summer 2027.

Copyright 2026 KUT News