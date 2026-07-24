Austin again extends waterway ban for Lake Austin, Lady Bird Lake

The city of Austin is extending its waterway activity ban until Saturday at 5 p.m. for Lady Bird Lake, Lake Austin and the Colorado River downstream of Longhorn Dam.

It's now the second time the ban has been extended following heavy rains last week. The city said floodgates at Mansfield Dam were closed on Wednesday after being opened for the first time since 2019. The gates at Tom Miller Dam and Longhorn Dam are still open.

"The higher, faster water flows resulting from dam operations can create hazardous conditions on the waterways for boaters, especially non-motorized vehicles on Lady Bird Lake," the city's order read.

Canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and boats, as well as other equipment, are not allowed on the lakes while the ban is in effect.

Residents and visitors are also advised to avoid riverfront trails that are susceptible to flash flooding.

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