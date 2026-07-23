Galveston at center of new CDC study on resurgence of flea-borne typhus

Provided by Houston Humane Society / Provided by Houston Humane Society Tony Malone, the chief clinical veterinarian at the Houston Humane Society, performs a procedure.

Galveston was the focus of arecent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)on the resurgence of murine typhus, a flea-borne disease that can cause serious illness in humans.

While the disease was nearly eradicated in the U.S. at one point, it had a resurgence in southeastern Texas and California, according to the study. More than6,700 cases were reportedstatewide between 2008 and 2023, according to Texas Health and Human Services.Around 70% of the cases required hospitalization and 14 deaths were reported.

The CDC study in particular looked at cases in Galveston between 2019 and 2023. Out of 149 cases, around 80% of people were hospitalized and 28% were admitted to the intensive care unit.

Symptoms of the disease can include a headache, fever, chills, weakness, nausea and body aches, according to Texas Health and Human Services. While murine typhus can be a mild illness, other severe cases involving organ dysfunction have been reported, according to the CDC study.

Infected fleas can be carried by rats, opossums, cats and dogs. According to Tony Malone, thechief clinical veterinarian at the Houston Humane Society, the disease is commonly found in stray cats, but domestic cats can carry it, too.

"If we’re not managing it in the animal population, then it becomes a public health issue for humans," Malone said.

Managing the disease in the animal population starts with flea prevention in pets, according to Malone. Other methods of prevention include keeping lawns mowed, making sure a house is clear of any rodents or small mammals and treating a yard for fleas.

In regard to the uptick after near eradication of the disease, Malone said it could be due to pet owners disregarding flea preventatives.

"If the people aren’t putting their pets on preventative, and then if we’re not managing the stray pet population, fleas are going to want to have a blood meal," Malone said.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, if someone thinks they have flea-borne typhus, they should see a doctor as soon as possible to avoid possible hospitalization.

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