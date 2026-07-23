Closing ceremony announced for exhibit that pays tribute to South Texas music legend

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Editor's note: This story was updated on Thursday, July 23, 2026, to include information about the closing ceremony for the exhibit that pays tribute to Flaco Jimenez.

There's just about one week left to catch the exhibit, "From the West Side to the World: Un Homenaje a Flaco Jimenez," honoring the life and career of the San Antonio musician known worldwide as the "King of Conjunto," Tex-Mex accordion master Leonardo "Flaco" Jimenez.

A closing ceremony sponsored by Alamo Community Colleges is scheduled for July 31, 2026 — a date that marks one year since the music icon's death.

The evening will include a community conversation, remarks from invited speakers and live music.

Tejano songwriter Pete Astudillo in collaboration with Chris Pérez (formerly of Selena y Los Dinos), Louie TheSinger, and Los Texmaniacs will premiere a new song and music video.

Closing ceremonies will be on Friday, July 31, 2026, at the Alamo Colleges ACCESS Building-Common Ground Library at 2222 N. Alamo St.

"From the West Side to the World: Un Homenaje a Flaco Jimenez," an exhibit that pays tribute to the multi-Grammy-winning artist, is now open at the Alamo Colleges Common Ground Gallery.

Kory Cook / TPR / TPR Dr. Eric Castillo, Alamo Colleges Associate Vice Chancellor for Arts, Culture and Community Impact stands with Domingo J. Figueroa, M.Ed., Program Manager of Arts, Culture, & Community Impact for the ACD. Between them is an enlarged photograph of Flaco Jimenez receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Eric Castillo is associate vice chancellor for Arts, Culture and Community Impact at Alamo Colleges.

"We wanted to be able to tell the story of who Flaco was, from his time in the Korean War, from his upbringing to his relationship with his father, and then his South Texas regional impact and international appeal," said Castillo.

Flaco's son Arturo Jimenez approached Castillo about the possibility of presenting the exhibit after learning that a Flaco piece created by international artist Vincent Valdez was recently purchased by the gallery. Castillo happily agreed to the proposal, so Arturo helped gather the historical items, video footage, photographs, and all memorabilia now seen at the exhibit.

"I'm from San Antonio, born and raised," said Castillo. So, being able to look and understand Flaco from a different lens, from his family's lens, from his son's eyes, you see from a different light. You see him as a man, as a father, as a grandfather, but then also you learn about this whole iconic, international connection he has."

Kory Cook / TPR / TPR Historical photos of Flaco Jimenez's father, Santiago Jimenez, Sr., and father and son at the Tejano Conjunto Festival in downtown San Antonio, displayed at the Common Ground Gallery at Alamo Colleges for the "From the West Side to the World: Un Homenaje a Flaco Jimenez" exhibit through July 31, 2026

Kory Cook / TPR / TPR An enlarged photograph of a young Flaco Jimenez, originally displayed at his memorial held on August 7, 2025, at the Carver Community Cultural Center and now at the Common Ground Gallery at Alamo Colleges for the "From the West Side to the World: Un Homenaje a Flaco Jimenez" exhibit through July 31, 2026

Vintage family photos, concert footage, parts of Flaco's wardrobe, and his prized accordion encased in glass are among the pieces that tell the story of master musician Jimenez's contribution to San Antonio and the broader Tejano experience.

Kory Cook / TPR / TPR One of Flaco Jimenez's personal favorite accordions, the Orange Hohner Corona II, became closely tied to the sound of Conjunto music and to Flaco's instantly recognizable playing style. It's now encased in glass at the Common Ground Gallery at Alamo Colleges for the "From the West Side to the World: Un Homenaje a Flaco Jimenez" exhibit through July 31, 2026.

"For me, I'm all about the hands and heart of people. And when we see their heart and their hands, and their accordions, and their awards, and their clothing, it just makes it feel more real," said Castillo. "It makes it feel like Flaco is here with us."

The exhibit runs through July 31st at the Common Ground Gallery in the Alamo College ACCESS Building at 2222 North Alamo Street. Closing ceremonies will take place on the evening of July 31.

Disclosure: Alamo Colleges is a sponsor of Texas Public Radio. We cover them as we would any institution, business or organization.

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