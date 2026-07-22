San Antonio gas hits $3.73, driving up the cost of summer travel

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If you are hitting the road for one last summer vacation before school starts, you'll pay a lot more at the gas pump before you leave San Antonio.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio on Tuesday was $3.73, according to the American Automobile Association of Texas.

That is a dollar higher than the same day a year ago when it was $2.73. So to fill up a 14-gallon tank on a midsize vehicle is now $52.22, compared to a fill up a year ago of $38.22.

"Texas drivers are seeing another noticeable increase at the pump as uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz pushes crude oil prices higher," said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas this week.

"While the statewide average remains well below $4 per gallon, continued volatility in the oil market could lead to additional fluctuations in retail gasoline prices."

Statewide on Tuesday, Texans were paying an average of $3.61 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Last year, it was 86 cents lower at $2.75.

Among the biggest cities in Texas on Tuesday, Austin area residents were paying the most for gas, an average of $3.70 for each gallon of gas. Dallas area motorists were paying an average $3.60. Houston area residents were paying the least, an average of $3.53.

If your end-of-summer vacation takes you to a remote location in Texas, expect to pay a lot more for the drive.

In Brewster County in Far West Texas —and the home of most of Big Bend National Park — the price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Tuesday was $4.40.

The U.S. average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Tuesday was $4.01. A year ago, it was $3.14.

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