Bertha may or may not be a rainmaker for San Antonio, Hill Country

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Whether Tropical Storm Bertha could bring some rain to the San Antonio area and Hill Country this weekend remains a matter of debate among forecasters.

"What we do know, Bertha will bring some tropical storm conditions to portions of the Gulf Coast from Alabama westward to southeastern Louisiana," a statement from the National Weather Service read.

"What we don`t know, is how this system will impact our area. Right now, trends are shifting the track a little further to the north, which would be good for limiting the impacts we see here in Texas," the statement continued. "What you should do, continue to monitor the forecast for the latest information as things could change throughout the next few days."

Parts of South Texas and the Hill Country are still drying out after heavy rains and flooding last week. Some were forced to leave their homes around Kerrville and Uvalde, so more rain and flooding is far from welcome by many residents.

As of Tuesday, no rain was in the forecast for the San Antonio area all week, including for Friday through Sunday.

Also as of Tuesday, no impacts from Bertha were expected inland across South Central Texas through Thursday night. And only a 20 or 30% chance of rain was in the forecast for the Coastal Plains, but everyone should stay weather aware.

Parts of South Texas, including San Antonio, may see the temperature hit 100 for the first time this spring or summer on Wednesday.

Bertha may be a good reminder, too, to check on your emergency preparedness, especially if you live on the Texas coast, own a vacation home there, or rent a vacation home on the beach often.

The Bexar County Office of Emergency Management has some good tips on being sure you or your family are ready for the next big emergency.

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