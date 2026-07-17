FM 481 bridge collapse cuts Uvalde–Eagle Pass connection

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Powerful flooding along the Nueces River has destroyed part of the FM 481 bridge southwest of Uvalde, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Days of intense rainfall dropped approximately 20 inches in parts of Uvalde County, sending the Nueces and other regional rivers rapidly out of their banks.

The National Weather Service warned that the Nueces could approach or exceed historic flood levels as water drained from saturated watersheds into the river.

Images released by DPS show a large section of the FM 481 crossing washed away.

Known locally as Old Eagle Pass Road, FM 481 runs approximately 44 miles from U.S. 90 in Uvalde to U.S. 57, the principal highway into Eagle Pass.

Its closure eliminates an important rural connection used by residents, ranchers, agricultural workers and commercial traffic.

People living along the highway could face lengthy detours.

TxDOT has not announced a timetable for replacing the bridge.

U.S. 90 through Uvalde has reopened after flooding temporarily closed the major east-west highway, improving access to the city.

However, numerous roads remain closed or damaged. Authorities warn that receding water does not mean a road is safe.

Flooding can undermine pavement and weaken bridge foundations. Drivers should obey barricades and use roads and bridges only after TxDOT or local officials have inspected and reopened them.

Current conditions are available at DriveTexas.org.

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