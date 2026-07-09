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Texas sales taxes from May up 4% from last year

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 9, 2026 at 4:48 PM CDT
The state's oil production tax raked in $726 million from the month of May, an increase of 82% from last May, the biggest monthly increase ever.
Image by Petra from Pixabay
The state's oil production tax raked in $726 million from the month of May, an increase of 82% from last May, the biggest monthly increase ever.

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Sales tax collections on May spending across Texas were up more than 4% compared to May of 2025, according to the Texas State Comptroller's Office.

Sales tax collections are one good indicator of how well an economy is doing. The more Texans spend, the higher those tax collections rise.

The state comptroller collected state and local sales taxes from May sales in June and then reported the results before the Fourth of July weekend. The state agency returns local taxes back to those jurisdictions, such as cities.

Collections from all retail sales statewide were up 3% this May compared to last. Spending on electronics led the way among all retail sectors.

Statewide sales taxes from restaurants were up nearly 5% in the same comparison, while hotel occupancy taxes were up 9%.

Here in San Antonio, sales tax collections on May spending amounted to $36 million, a nearly 9% drop in the May-to-May comparison.

But the city sales tax rate was also a little lower this May compared to last, dropping from 1.250% to 1.125% on Jan. 1, 2026, perhaps explaining why consumer spending appeared to be down so much in the Alamo City.

Austin led the biggest Texas cites with an 8% increase in May sales tax collections. Houston and Dallas saw increases of 7% and 6% respectively.

The state's oil production tax raked in $726 million from the month of May, an increase of 82% over last May, the biggest monthly increase ever.

The sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 58% of all tax collections, the comptroller's office reported.

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Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick has been a journalist in Texas most of his life, covering San Antonio news since 1993, including the deadly October 1998 flooding, the arrival of the Toyota plant in 2003, and the base closure and realignments in 2005.